Boston Celtics Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts

Soddisfatto
SaviF661124375
Ever Bleed Green 🤍💚 Davvero bellissimo!
Recycled Materials
Klarna Available at checkout.
This product is made from 100% recycled polyester fibres
The Boston Celtics Nike NBA Swingman Shorts are inspired by the authentic NBA shorts.They have sweat-wicking fabric and design details that match your team's on-court look.Side pockets stash essential items for easy storage.This product is made from 100% recycled polyester fibres.
Boston Celtics
NBA INSPIRATION FOR YOUR TEAM.
The Boston Celtics Nike NBA Swingman Shorts are inspired by the authentic NBA shorts.They have sweat-wicking fabric and design details that match your team's on-court look.Side pockets stash essential items for easy storage.This product is made from 100% recycled polyester fibres.
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Soddisfatto
SaviF661124375
Ever Bleed Green 🤍💚 Davvero bellissimo!
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Boston Celtics