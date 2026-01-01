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Nike Baby Jersey T-Shirt and French Terry Shorts Set - Mica Green

Nike

Baby Jersey T-Shirt and French Terry Shorts Set

29% off
Mica Green
Hemp

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Effortlessly dress your child in this set, which includes two wardrobe essentials for a coordinated look that will complement their Nikes. The T-shirt is a cosy, oversized silhouette with a tagless neckline for a fuss-free feel, and dropped shoulders that relax the fit. The matching French terry shorts are a classic silhouette with room to move and a stretchy waistband for a comfy fit. And the best part? Both pieces can be mixed and matched with pieces already in your little's wardrobe.


  • Colour Shown: Mica Green
  • Style: IW7975-330

Nike

29% off

Effortlessly dress your child in this set, which includes two wardrobe essentials for a coordinated look that will complement their Nikes. The T-shirt is a cosy, oversized silhouette with a tagless neckline for a fuss-free feel, and dropped shoulders that relax the fit. The matching French terry shorts are a classic silhouette with room to move and a stretchy waistband for a comfy fit. And the best part? Both pieces can be mixed and matched with pieces already in your little's wardrobe.

Product details

  • 60% cotton/40% polyester
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Mica Green
  • Style: IW7975-330

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    Nike Baby Jersey T-Shirt and French Terry Shorts Set

    Nike

    29% off

    Complete the look