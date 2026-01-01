Nike
Baby (12–24M) Essential Fleece 2-Piece Crew Set
Klarna Available at checkout.
This set of everyday essentials is made of blended cotton fleece that feels smooth and soft on baby's skin. The cosy crew top has dropped shoulders for a relaxed fit with a roomy cut that can be easily layered over a tee or tank. The matching bottoms have a stretchy waistband for a comfy fit, and the legs have a relaxed taper with ribbed cuffs for a secure feel that little ones can play or relax comfortably in.
- Colour Shown: Pink Foam
- Style: HQ8539-645
Nike
This set of everyday essentials is made of blended cotton fleece that feels smooth and soft on baby's skin. The cosy crew top has dropped shoulders for a relaxed fit with a roomy cut that can be easily layered over a tee or tank. The matching bottoms have a stretchy waistband for a comfy fit, and the legs have a relaxed taper with ribbed cuffs for a secure feel that little ones can play or relax comfortably in.
Product Details
- 60% cotton/40% polyester
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Pink Foam
- Style: HQ8539-645
Size & Fit
- Standard fit: easy and traditional
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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