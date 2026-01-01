Nike Baby (12–24M) Crew and Printed Leggings Set

Easily dress your little athlete for play, chill or the classroom with this two-piece set. The fleece top has dropped shoulders for a relaxed fit and snappy tape closures on the back for easy dressing. The matching flared leggings have a stretchy waistband for a comfy fit and are enhanced with moisture-wicking Dri-FIT technology to help your kiddo stay cool and dry while they play.

Colour Shown: Black

Style: IZ7283-010