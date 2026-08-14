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Nike Aura Floral Backpack (24L) - Black/Black/Gunmetal

Recycled Materials

Nike Aura

Floral Backpack (24L)

64,99 €
Black/Black/Gunmetal
Pink Smoke/Pink Smoke/ROSE GOLD BRL
ONE SIZE

Klarna Available at checkout.

Yes, you need another backpack. This one pairs a delicate floral print with sleek metallic details. Its main compartment is ideal for carrying all your daily essentials and comes equipped with an internal sleeve that fits most laptops. The front zip pocket and side pouch are perfect for tucking away your smaller go-to items.


  • Colour Shown: Black/Black/Gunmetal
  • Style: IQ1267-010

Nike Aura

64,99 €

Yes, you need another backpack. This one pairs a delicate floral print with sleek metallic details. Its main compartment is ideal for carrying all your daily essentials and comes equipped with an internal sleeve that fits most laptops. The front zip pocket and side pouch are perfect for tucking away your smaller go-to items.

Benefits

  • Haul loop gives you an alternative carrying option.
  • Padded shoulder straps are adjustable for a comfortable fit.

Product Details

  • 30.5cm W x 43cm H x 15cm D (approx.)
  • Body: 100% nylon. Lining: 100% polyester
  • Spot clean
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Black/Black/Gunmetal
  • Style: IQ1267-010

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

Reviews (1)

1 star

  • Way too small

    cassiec865549918

    Unless you want to send your high schooler to school with a bookbag that’s the size of a kindergartener’s bookbag, don’t buy it. My daughter can’t fit her books in it.

Nike Aura Floral Backpack (24L)

Nike Aura

64,99 €

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