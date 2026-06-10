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Nike Astrograbber Men's Shoes - Light Silver/Phantom/Black/Sail

Nike Astrograbber

Men's Shoes

129,99 €
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Debuting on the heels of Nike's Waffle Trainer, the state-of-the-art Astrograbber was designed to grip the turf on American football fields.


  • Colour Shown: Light Silver/Phantom/Black/Sail
  • Style: IH2341-001

Nike Astrograbber

129,99 €

Debuting on the heels of Nike's Waffle Trainer, the state-of-the-art Astrograbber was designed to grip the turf on American football fields.

Benefits

  • Leather upper softens and gains vintage character with wear.
  • Air Zoom cushioning helps provide a quick-off-the-ground sensation.
  • Rubber Waffle outsole provides durable traction and heritage style.

Product details

  • Foam midsole
  • Rubber outsole
  • Colour Shown: Light Silver/Phantom/Black/Sail
  • Style: IH2341-001

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

Reviews (5)

3 stars

  • Small and Narrow

    NikePlusUser5133801

    How is a size 11 not a size 11? I have never had to purchase Nikes a 1/2 size larger. Super narrow as well. The 1/2 size up didn’t fix the narrow issue

  • Grip en stijlvol

    MartijnK880754270

    Mooie veldschoen. Er blijft dan ook veel gras ed onder de zool kleven. Goede grip. Licht en iets wat smal, maar verder prima.

  • Un peu mitigé

    Samuel651523896

    Un peu serré ! A porter avec des chaussettes extra-fines. La texture est bonne et le confort au pied y est, même s'il faut la porter souvent afin qu'elle s'élargisse.

Nike Astrograbber Men's Shoes

Nike Astrograbber

129,99 €

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