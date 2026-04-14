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Highly Rated
Nike Alate Minimalist Women's Light-Support Padded Sports Bra - Black/Black/Dark Smoke Grey

Recycled Materials

Nike Alate Minimalist

Women's Light-Support Padded Sports Bra

29% off
Select SizeSize Guide

Klarna Available at checkout.

This product is made from at least 50% recycled polyester fibres

For the adventurers who travel the world with nothing but the bare necessities strapped to their backs. The ones who aren't afraid to repeat outfits and know their style. Enjoy all-day support without sacrificing comfort in the Alate Minimalist Sports Bra, offering a unique padding experience, fully adjustable straps and a low-profile design that goes with everything. With soft, sweat-wicking fabric, this bra helps keep you dry and comfortable all day long.


  • Colour Shown: Black/Black/Dark Smoke Grey
  • Style: DM0526-010

Nike Alate Minimalist

29% off

For the adventurers who travel the world with nothing but the bare necessities strapped to their backs. The ones who aren't afraid to repeat outfits and know their style. Enjoy all-day support without sacrificing comfort in the Alate Minimalist Sports Bra, offering a unique padding experience, fully adjustable straps and a low-profile design that goes with everything. With soft, sweat-wicking fabric, this bra helps keep you dry and comfortable all day long.

Designed for Everywear

A traditional hook-and-eye fastener at the back and adjustable straps give this bra that all-day, everyday feeling you need whether you're navigating a packed schedule or taking it easy. With just the right amount of stretch while you're wearing it, the bra recovers and maintains its shape in between wearing so you get the perfect fit every time.

Barely There

Incredibly lightweight, brushed fabric and a curved band contour to your movement. Super-soft inner mesh enhances the light, breathable feeling. A lower neckline and thinner straps offer minimal coverage without sacrificing support.

Dry and Cool

Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable. Perforations at the centre of the front add breathability in a high-heat area.

Move with Ease

Stretchy and soft engineered pads help keep everything in place while you move. The hourglass shape between the cups provides added breathability.

Product details

  • Body: 74% polyester/26% elastane. Mesh: 59% polyester/41% elastane. Panels Lining: 74% polyester/26% elastane. Pad: 100% polyurethane. Pad back fabric: 100% polyester.
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Black/Black/Dark Smoke Grey
  • Style: DM0526-010

Size & Fit

    • Model 1 is wearing size S (A–C) and has a bust measurement of 34" (86cm approx.)
    • Model 2 is wearing size 2X (C–E) and has a bust measurement of 48" (122cm approx.)
    • Tight fit: snug and form-fitting
    • Light support: feels like a soft hug with plenty of freedom
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

How This Was Made

    • The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
    • In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.

Reviews (197)

4.7 stars

  • BUY THIS BRA

    KathrynD23816686

    This bra is AWESOME. I have it in multiple colors bc it is what I wear daily. It’s the best tee shirt bra I’ve found. It is so supportive without being restrictive. I seriously don’t understand how it doesn’t have underwire or straps that dig in, but it is still super supportive for large chests like mine. It’s soft, it keeps its shape, but it isn’t thick and foamy like other supportive bras can be. I truly forget I am wearing it all day, which is not the case for like every other bra I’ve ever worn?!

  • Dream bra

    ethansnoopy

    I've been looking for this comfortable, lightly padded, adjustable bra for daily use. So happy!!

  • Sizing is way off

    Justfa811bfe8a934ab0951483c1fc5fbfc8

    Kept 3 out of 5. Two fit really well and are super comfortable, I was happy to find these with a back clasp and I kept another one that fits a little big but is still okay. The others were so small I ordered a size up and they are loose so have to return them. It seems different colors are made differently or there has been a change in manufacturing although all have the same label, made in Vietnam. I hope Nike goes back to the original. I can't choose runs small or runs big because it's both.

Nike Alate Minimalist Women's Light-Support Padded Sports Bra

Nike Alate Minimalist

29% off

Complete the look

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Engineered to Feel Smoother

The Nike Alate Bra is where all the best parts of a traditional bra and a sports bra collide. Our experts have done copious research and testing to make this bra as comfortable as possible with just the right amount of support for everyday wear.

Go All In with Alate

A seamless second skin with a back clasp and adjustable straps for the ultimate flexibility.

Master of Multitasking

An open-back silhouette made to be versatile.