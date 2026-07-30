A'ja Wilson Women's Basketball Hoodie

Sleek and Stylish
birdierayford
These are for sure my new favorite shorts. I absolutely love the material and the style. I will be wearing them to tonight’s game. I feel like they do run a little big though
Klarna Available at checkout.
Unapologetic comfort meets unapologetic attitude. Take a page from A'ja Wilson's playbook and embrace your boldest self in this spacious hoodie. A bungee at the hem lets you crop it A'ja-style and the satin-lined hood helps keep your hair on point. Made from French terry fabric, its breathable enough to wear even when your game heats up.
A'ja Wilson
Unapologetic comfort meets unapologetic attitude. Take a page from A'ja Wilson's playbook and embrace your boldest self in this spacious hoodie. A bungee at the hem lets you crop it A'ja-style and the satin-lined hood helps keep your hair on point. Made from French terry fabric, its breathable enough to wear even when your game heats up.
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
5 stars
Sleek and Stylish
birdierayford
These are for sure my new favorite shorts. I absolutely love the material and the style. I will be wearing them to tonight’s game. I feel like they do run a little big though
A'ja Wilson