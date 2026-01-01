image 1 of 10
Nike Air Sport 2
Golf Bag
249,99 €
Klarna Available at checkout.
The Nike Air Sport 2 has an updated lumbar pad and an adjustable Nike Air strap for a balanced feel, so you can play all 18 holes in comfort. If the weather turns wet, a rain hood helps deflect the elements.
- Colour Shown: Black/Iron Grey/White
- Style: IQ6032-061
Nike Air Sport 2
249,99 €
The Nike Air Sport 2 has an updated lumbar pad and an adjustable Nike Air strap for a balanced feel, so you can play all 18 holes in comfort. If the weather turns wet, a rain hood helps deflect the elements.
Benefits
- Four-way, full-length divider system keeps your clubs organised.
- Ball pocket has a zip-off panel so you can customise the look.
- Full-length apparel pocket offers additional storage space.
Product Details
- 100% polyester
- Spot clean
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Black/Iron Grey/White
- Style: IQ6032-061
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
Reviews (0)
Reviews (0)
No reviews
Have your say. Be the first to review the Nike Air Sport 2.
Nike Air Sport 2
249,99 €