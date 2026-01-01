 
image 1 of 7
Nike Air Older Kids' Quarter-Zip Top - Black/Volt

Nike Air

Older Kids' Quarter-Zip Top

59,99 €

Klarna Available at checkout.

A classic 1/4-zip infused with classic Nike DNA. Contrast piping runs up the sleeves to the top of the collar for a bold pop, and a roomy fit on the body means tons of layering options. Plus, it's super cosy. Duh.


  • Colour Shown: Black/Volt
  • Style: IO1872-010

Nike Air

59,99 €

A classic 1/4-zip infused with classic Nike DNA. Contrast piping runs up the sleeves to the top of the collar for a bold pop, and a roomy fit on the body means tons of layering options. Plus, it's super cosy. Duh.

Benefits

  • Our midweight brushed fleece reminds us of our favourite fluffy blanket. Super-soft and cosy, with a slightly structured fit, it's a perfect layer to wear indoors or outdoors.
  • Kangaroo pocket helps keep your every day essentials secure and within reach.

Product Details

  • Zip pockets
  • Body: 80% cotton/20% polyester Rib: 98% cotton/2% elastane
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Black/Volt
  • Style: IO1872-010

Size & Fit

    • Female model is wearing size S and is 4'3" (130cm approx.)
    • Male model is wearing size M and is 4'6" (137cm approx.)
    • Loose fit: roomy and relaxed
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

Reviews (0)

No reviews

Have your say. Be the first to review the Nike Air.

    Nike Air Older Kids' Quarter-Zip Top

    Nike Air

    59,99 €

    Complete the look