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Highly Rated
Nike Air Max Plus 3 Men's Shoes - Black/Smoke Grey

Nike Air Max Plus 3

Men's Shoes

189,99 €
Black/Smoke Grey
White/Vast Grey/White
Select SizeSize Guide

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This Air Max Plus 3 honours its heritage with subtle nods to its predecessors. The foam cushioning and Max Air units put tried-and-tested bounce and comfort in your step. Futuristic design lines and sleek details bring these kicks into the present day with eye-catching style.


  • Colour Shown: Black/Smoke Grey
  • Style: IF6319-001

Nike Air Max Plus 3

189,99 €

This Air Max Plus 3 honours its heritage with subtle nods to its predecessors. The foam cushioning and Max Air units put tried-and-tested bounce and comfort in your step. Futuristic design lines and sleek details bring these kicks into the present day with eye-catching style.

Benefits

  • Synthetic leather and airy mesh on the upper help provide breathability, durability and support.
  • Originally designed for performance running, Max Air units in the heel and forefoot give you lightweight cushioning.
  • The polished plastic accents on the toe add shine and durability to your look.
  • Rubber outsole adds traction.

Product details

  • Colour Shown: Black/Smoke Grey
  • Style: IF6319-001

Nike Air Max origins

Revolutionary Air technology first made its way into Nike footwear in 1978. In 1987, the Air Max 1 debuted with visible Air technology in its heel, allowing fans more than just the feel of Air cushioning—suddenly they could see it. Since then, next-generation Air Max shoes have become a hit with athletes and collectors by offering striking colour combinations and reliable, lightweight cushioning.

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

Reviews (80)

4.6 stars

  • ΒΕΛΙΣΣΑΡΙΟΣ65729884

    Απίστευτο παπούτσι, τέλεια εφαρμογή θα το συνιστούσα ανεπιφύλακτα

  • Abdoulaya800e13a493a4e81b4604af01c631eaf

    J’aime bien la paire elle bien confortable pour marcher à longueur de journée

  • Air Max Plus 3

    GerardG220302696

    Perfect trainers that arrived 3 days after my order was placed. Really pleased.

Nike Air Max Plus 3 Men's Shoes

Nike Air Max Plus 3

189,99 €

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