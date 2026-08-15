Nike Air Max Plus 3 Men's Shoes

ΒΕΛΙΣΣΑΡΙΟΣ65729884
Απίστευτο παπούτσι, τέλεια εφαρμογή θα το συνιστούσα ανεπιφύλακτα
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This Air Max Plus 3 honours its heritage with subtle nods to its predecessors. The foam cushioning and Max Air units put tried-and-tested bounce and comfort in your step. Futuristic design lines and sleek details bring these kicks into the present day with eye-catching style.
Nike Air Max Plus 3
This Air Max Plus 3 honours its heritage with subtle nods to its predecessors. The foam cushioning and Max Air units put tried-and-tested bounce and comfort in your step. Futuristic design lines and sleek details bring these kicks into the present day with eye-catching style.
Revolutionary Air technology first made its way into Nike footwear in 1978. In 1987, the Air Max 1 debuted with visible Air technology in its heel, allowing fans more than just the feel of Air cushioning—suddenly they could see it. Since then, next-generation Air Max shoes have become a hit with athletes and collectors by offering striking colour combinations and reliable, lightweight cushioning.
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
4.6 stars
ΒΕΛΙΣΣΑΡΙΟΣ65729884
Απίστευτο παπούτσι, τέλεια εφαρμογή θα το συνιστούσα ανεπιφύλακτα
Abdoulaya800e13a493a4e81b4604af01c631eaf
J’aime bien la paire elle bien confortable pour marcher à longueur de journée
Air Max Plus 3
GerardG220302696
Perfect trainers that arrived 3 days after my order was placed. Really pleased.
Nike Air Max Plus 3