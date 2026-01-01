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Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Baby & Toddler Shoes
74,99 €
Klarna Available at checkout.
Retro. Vibey. And above all else: Comfy. It's the Air Max Moto 2K. Taking cues from '00s runners, it features breezy mesh and cushioning everywhere you look. Let them take their first steps in style.
- Colour Shown: Cream II/Sail/Fauna Brown
- Style: IQ9432-200
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
74,99 €
Retro. Vibey. And above all else: Comfy. It's the Air Max Moto 2K. Taking cues from '00s runners, it features breezy mesh and cushioning everywhere you look. Let them take their first steps in style.
Benefits
- Plush and comfortable, the Max Air cushioning has just the right amount of support.
- Mesh and synthetic leather panelling is lightweight and breathable.
- 00's-inspired foam midsole gives you a throwback look with modern comfort.
- Inspired by classic Nike aesthetic, designed especially for your little one's feet.
Product Details
- Low-cut collar
- Reflective design details
- Not intended for use as Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)
- Elastic laces
- Colour Shown: Cream II/Sail/Fauna Brown
- Style: IQ9432-200
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Nike Air Max Moto 2K
74,99 €