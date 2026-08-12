Nike Air Max Alpha Trainer 6 Men's Workout Shoes

CASSANDRAC988846875
Love them love the way they look and feel, I want ever color of them I just wish you also have t-shirt to go with each color of shoes.
Recycled Materials
Klarna Available at checkout.
This product is made with at least 20% recycled content by weight
The Air Max Alpha Trainer 6 brings sturdiness and comfort, the best of both worlds, to your toughest workouts. A flat, wide base helps keep you from sinking, so you can set and hit your goals. The robust heel, boosted by visible "performance Air" cushioning, offers dependable stability when digging deep for one more rep.
Nike Air Max Alpha Trainer 6
The Air Max Alpha Trainer 6 brings sturdiness and comfort, the best of both worlds, to your toughest workouts. A flat, wide base helps keep you from sinking, so you can set and hit your goals. The robust heel, boosted by visible "performance Air" cushioning, offers dependable stability when digging deep for one more rep.
The more supportive the shoe, the more stability it can give to your stance. A combination of tuned support and intentionally placed cushioning helps you feel secure with every step. The heel Max Air unit has been fine-tuned for even better stability. The flat, wide sole with an optimal rubber tread pattern gives you stability and traction.
Cushioning under the forefoot and heel helps soften the impact of your workout. A foam midsole with a Max Air unit at the heel cushions your foot for comfort that lasts. A foam collar pads your ankle from one move to the next.
The more flexibility that you have in the midsole and outsole, the more you can move naturally. Flex grooves in the forefoot are designed for lunges.
Rubber wraps up the side to help keep your foot firmly on the sole during lateral movement.
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
4.5 stars
CASSANDRAC988846875
Love them love the way they look and feel, I want ever color of them I just wish you also have t-shirt to go with each color of shoes.
I like everything about the product
Jeff671ba7c28c3147ada9cb5f02045a470e
I am 62 years old. I have been wearing the Nike product for at least 45 years and I have never been disappointed. Thank you so much for taking care of me.
Anne672980150
These shoes are super comfortable and look very nice.
Nike Air Max Alpha Trainer 6