Nike Air Max Alpha Trainer 6 Men's Workout Shoes

Nike Air Max Alpha Trainer 6

89,99 €

The Air Max Alpha Trainer 6 brings sturdiness and comfort, the best of both worlds, to your toughest workouts. A flat, wide base helps keep you from sinking, so you can set and hit your goals. The robust heel, boosted by visible "performance Air" cushioning, offers dependable stability when digging deep for one more rep.

Stability: high

The more supportive the shoe, the more stability it can give to your stance. A combination of tuned support and intentionally placed cushioning helps you feel secure with every step. The heel Max Air unit has been fine-tuned for even better stability. The flat, wide sole with an optimal rubber tread pattern gives you stability and traction.

Cushioning: high

Cushioning under the forefoot and heel helps soften the impact of your workout. A foam midsole with a Max Air unit at the heel cushions your foot for comfort that lasts. A foam collar pads your ankle from one move to the next.

Flexibility: moderate

The more flexibility that you have in the midsole and outsole, the more you can move naturally. Flex grooves in the forefoot are designed for lunges.

Sticky Rubber

Rubber wraps up the side to help keep your foot firmly on the sole during lateral movement.