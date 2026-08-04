Nike Air Max 270 Baby & Toddler Shoe

Nike Air Max 270

79,99 €

ALL ABOUT AIR.

The Nike Air Max 270 is all about BIG Air for little feet. Kiddos can see 270 degrees of Air cushioning from the sides to the back. Plus, these everyday kicks are comfy for all of their daily adventures.

Lightweight and Breathable

Fabric provides a breathable, structured fit around the top of the foot.

Everything Air

The 270 Max Air unit means kiddos can see Air from 270 degrees around. Soft foam is added for cushioning that never stops.

Natural Motion

Grooves in the rubber sole make it flexible so every growing step feels natural.