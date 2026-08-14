Air Jordan Mule Golf Shoes

Air Jordan Mule

109,99 €

Slide into pre- and post-game paradise, whether you're sailing to the 19th hole after a career low or ramping up for the round ahead in the all-new Jordan 1 G Mule. It's easily accessible, eye-poppingly eccentric and complete with timeless Jordan ethos and comfort.

Mule style

Mule style construction offers hands-free entry after kicking off your spikes in the car park or simply grabbing these out of the wardrobe for a quick trip to the shop.

Comfy foam

A comfy memory foam sits directly under your foot for extra cushioning, perfect for pre-round errands or putting your feet up after bagging a few birdies on the back 9.

Leather tongue

The synthetic-leather gusseted tongue offers easy access into the design and doesn't flop around as your march to the clubhouse. It's comfortable against your ankle and easy to clean.