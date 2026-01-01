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Recycled Materials
Air Jordan
Men's Tracksuit Jacket
30% off
Klarna Available at checkout.
This product is made with at least 75% recycled fibres
Classic athletics style meets Jordan heritage. This jacket delivers lightweight comfort in an easy-to-layer silhouette. Subtle details rep the Jumpman legacy.
- Colour Shown: Off-Noir
- Style: HV0081-045
Air Jordan
30% off
Classic athletics style meets Jordan heritage. This jacket delivers lightweight comfort in an easy-to-layer silhouette. Subtle details rep the Jumpman legacy.
Product Details
- Imported
- Face of body fabric: 100% nylon; back of body fabric: 100% polyester
- Machine wash
- Colour Shown: Off-Noir
- Style: HV0081-045
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size M and is 6′1″ (184cm approx.)
- Loose fit: roomy and relaxed
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Air Jordan
30% off