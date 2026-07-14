 
image 1 of 12
Highly Rated
Air Jordan 6 Retro 'Infrared Salesman' Older Kids' Shoes - Black/Light Crimson

Air Jordan 6 Retro 'Infrared Salesman'

Older Kids' Shoes

149,99 €
Select SizeSize Guide

Klarna Available at checkout.

The elusive 'Reverse Infrared' has finally made its way from the annals of history to celebrate the AJ6's 35th anniversary. This colourway, once known as the 'Infrared Salesman Sample' from a '99 sample catalogue, flips a Jordan classic on its head with reversed accents on the midsole and bright Light Crimson branding on the heel.


  • Colour Shown: Black/Light Crimson
  • Style: IQ1275-001

Air Jordan 6 Retro 'Infrared Salesman'

149,99 €

The elusive 'Reverse Infrared' has finally made its way from the annals of history to celebrate the AJ6's 35th anniversary. This colourway, once known as the 'Infrared Salesman Sample' from a '99 sample catalogue, flips a Jordan classic on its head with reversed accents on the midsole and bright Light Crimson branding on the heel.

Benefits

  • Nike Air technology absorbs impact for cushioning with every step.
  • Rubber outsole adds grip and durability.

Product details

  • Colour Shown: Black/Light Crimson
  • Style: IQ1275-001

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

Reviews (16)

5 stars

  • Sneaker

    Sneaker

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Shoe Review I’m very happy with these shoes. They’re comfortable right out of the box and provide great support, even after wearing them for several hours. They fit true to size, the material feels durable, and they have a clean, stylish look that goes well with both casual and work outfits. The grip is good, and they’ve held up well with daily use. Overall, I would definitely recommend these shoes to anyone looking for comfort, quality, and value.

    Product received for free, or reviewed as part of a prize draw/giveaway or in exchange for a discount.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Comfortable and stylish!

    Lady E

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Purchased with a gift card from bday and such a good buy!

    Product received for free, or reviewed as part of a prize draw/giveaway or in exchange for a discount.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Retro Infrared Salesman 6s

    Mae Mae

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] I love these shoes!! You could wear them with any style clothing! Very comfortable! Highly recommend.

    Product received for free, or reviewed as part of a prize draw/giveaway or in exchange for a discount.
    #productsprovidedbynike

Air Jordan 6 Retro 'Infrared Salesman' Older Kids' Shoes

Air Jordan 6 Retro 'Infrared Salesman'

149,99 €

Complete the look