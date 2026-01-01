Air Jordan 4 RM
Older Kids' Shoes
Klarna Available at checkout.
When you play all day, you need shoes that can keep up. Made for life on the go, these reimagine the best of the AJ4 with a focus on comfort and durability. Max Air helps cushion every step. Plus, parts of the upper were blended into a strong, flexible cage that wraps the shoe to add some toughness to your everyday play.
- Colour Shown: Black/Sail/Team Gold/Metallic Gold
- Style: IM6033-010
Air Jordan 4 RM
When you play all day, you need shoes that can keep up. Made for life on the go, these reimagine the best of the AJ4 with a focus on comfort and durability. Max Air helps cushion every step. Plus, parts of the upper were blended into a strong, flexible cage that wraps the shoe to add some toughness to your everyday play.
Benefits
- Genuine and synthetic leather upper helps provide durability and structure.
- Plush and comfortable, the Max Air cushioning has just the right amount of support.
- Rubber outsole helps provide durable traction.
Product Details
- Classic laces
- Nike Air logo on heel
- Jumpman on tongue and sole
- Colour Shown: Black/Sail/Team Gold/Metallic Gold
- Style: IM6033-010
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Air Jordan 4 RM