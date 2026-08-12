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Highly Rated
Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG Flight Club Men's Shoes - Black/Sail/Gum Medium Brown/University Red

Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG Flight Club

Men‘s shoes

179,99 €
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If you wanted to fly like MJ, you had to join the club. The Air Jordan Flight Club. This AJ1 honours the heritage and nostalgia of the popular mail-in membership programme from the '80s and '90s. A black woven textile upper features white and University Red accents with reflective design details, bringing all the classic Jumpman DNA. Complete with all the iconic elements—these are your ultimate fan club flex.


  • Colour Shown: Black/Sail/Gum Medium Brown/University Red
  • Style: II9811-001

Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG Flight Club

179,99 €

If you wanted to fly like MJ, you had to join the club. The Air Jordan Flight Club. This AJ1 honours the heritage and nostalgia of the popular mail-in membership programme from the '80s and '90s. A black woven textile upper features white and University Red accents with reflective design details, bringing all the classic Jumpman DNA. Complete with all the iconic elements—these are your ultimate fan club flex.

Benefits

  • Premium construction delivers comfort and iconic appeal.
  • Encapsulated Nike Air-Sole unit in the heel gives you soft cushioning.

Product Details

  • Foam midsole
  • Rubber outsole
  • Colour Shown: Black/Sail/Gum Medium Brown/University Red
  • Style: II9811-001

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

Reviews (17)

4.8 stars

  • OG look and fit

    MC-Scot

    These Retro OGs fit nicely and have a great fit.

  • Belle quanto diverse dalle altre

    jacopo349945012

    Il materiale diverso dalle altre, la qualità del materiale e alcuni dettagli molto particolari

  • Love it

    Rayne84

    Comfy and like the look and how they fit highly recommended

Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG Flight Club Men's Shoes

Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG Flight Club

179,99 €

Complete the look