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Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Older Kids' Shoes - Black/Sail/Pinksicle/University Gold

Air Jordan 1 Mid SE

Older Kids' Shoes

30% off

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This iteration of the AJ1 reimagines Nike's first signature model with a fresh mix of colours. Premium materials, soft cushioning and a padded ankle collar offer total support and celebrate the shoe that started it all.


  • Colour Shown: Black/Sail/Pinksicle/University Gold
  • Style: II1254-001

Air Jordan 1 Mid SE

30% off

This iteration of the AJ1 reimagines Nike's first signature model with a fresh mix of colours. Premium materials, soft cushioning and a padded ankle collar offer total support and celebrate the shoe that started it all.

Benefits

  • Premium construction delivers comfort and iconic appeal.
  • Encapsulated Air-Sole unit in the heel gives you soft cushioning.

Product Details

  • Classic laces
  • Cupsole construction
  • Padded collar
  • Colour Shown: Black/Sail/Pinksicle/University Gold
  • Style: II1254-001

Reviews (1)

5 stars

  • IoanaA717822917

    Im pleased with may purchase im happy with the quality and the quick on line dispatch

Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Older Kids' Shoes

Air Jordan 1 Mid SE

30% off

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