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Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Men's Shoes - Summit White/Phantom/Sail/Light Smoke Grey

Air Jordan 1 Mid SE

Men's shoes

149,99 €
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The Air Jordan 1 Mid brings full-court style and premium comfort to an iconic look. Its Air-Sole unit cushions play on the hardwood, while the padded collar gives you a supportive feel.


  • Colour Shown: Summit White/Phantom/Sail/Light Smoke Grey
  • Style: IO2050-100

Air Jordan 1 Mid SE

149,99 €

The Air Jordan 1 Mid brings full-court style and premium comfort to an iconic look. Its Air-Sole unit cushions play on the hardwood, while the padded collar gives you a supportive feel.

Benefits

  • Premium leather and textile upper provides durability, comfort and support.
  • Air-Sole unit in the heel delivers signature cushioning.
  • Rubber outsole offers traction on a variety of surfaces.

Product details

  • Colour Shown: Summit White/Phantom/Sail/Light Smoke Grey
  • Style: IO2050-100

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

Reviews (1)

5 stars

  • Great trainers

    Steven595761330

    They look good, well made and true to size. GREAT!

Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Men's Shoes

Air Jordan 1 Mid SE

149,99 €

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