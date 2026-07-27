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Air Jordan 1 Low SE Older Kids' Shoes - Game Royal/Black/Black/Bright Mango

Air Jordan 1 Low SE

Older Kids' Shoes

30% off
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Klarna Available at checkout.

An iconic look that lasts. This AJ1 pairs the classic design of the original with premium materials that will keep you going all day.


  • Colour Shown: Game Royal/Black/Black/Bright Mango
  • Style: II1249-400

Air Jordan 1 Low SE

30% off

An iconic look that lasts. This AJ1 pairs the classic design of the original with premium materials that will keep you going all day.

Benefits

  • Leather in the upper offers durability and structure.
  • Encapsulated Nike Air-Sole unit provides lightweight cushioning.
  • Rubber in the outsole gives you everyday traction.

Product details

  • Colour Shown: Game Royal/Black/Black/Bright Mango
  • Style: II1249-400

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

Reviews (1)

5 stars

  • SepeedehS979715804

    I got these for my 9 year old and he was very impressed with the colors. He loves the shine on the shoe.

Air Jordan 1 Low SE Older Kids' Shoes

Air Jordan 1 Low SE

30% off

Complete the look