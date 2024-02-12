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Air Jordan 1 Low SE Craft Older Kids' Shoes - Dark Smoke Grey/Varsity Red/Black

Air Jordan 1 Low SE Craft

Older Kids' Shoes

99,99 €
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Klarna Available at checkout.

Black on black! This AJ1 combines leather, suede and textiles in the upper for a cool one-colour look. The comfy cushioning is perfect for exploring—see what kind of fun you can find.


  • Colour Shown: Dark Smoke Grey/Varsity Red/Black
  • Style: FQ7757-001

Air Jordan 1 Low SE Craft

99,99 €

Black on black! This AJ1 combines leather, suede and textiles in the upper for a cool one-colour look. The comfy cushioning is perfect for exploring—see what kind of fun you can find.

Benefits

  • Nike Air unit in the heel delivers lightweight, responsive cushioning.
  • Rubber outsole gives you traction on a variety of surfaces.

Product Details

  • Wings logo on heel
  • Colour Shown: Dark Smoke Grey/Varsity Red/Black
  • Style: FQ7757-001

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

Reviews (2)

4 stars

  • GabrielleJ825944930

    Creased up really bad after first wear on left shoe. I’m guessing it’s because there were different fabrics on each shoe at the top. Overall I like the style and color, just wish I could have gotten more than one decent wear.

  • Loving the black right sneaker

    Daisy521441947

    I’m going to give these 5 stars because they are super cute and comfortable. However be advise how the pairs are different, if you look at them closely you will see, the different shades of grey and black are flipped in each shoe. For my preference I prefer the right shoe rather than the left but everyone is different.

Air Jordan 1 Low SE Craft Older Kids' Shoes

Air Jordan 1 Low SE Craft

99,99 €

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