Air Jordan 1 Low Method of Make Women's Shoes

Knezevic
Toppp💪💪💪💪 Fantastische Sneaker!! Super! Erstklassiges Material.
Klarna Available at checkout.
Our latest Method of Make series takes the instantly recognisable AJ1 Low and infuses it with serious tech runner style. Luxurious leather pairs with textile panels and a kiltie on the upper to create a richly layered design. A metallic Nike Swoosh logo sits on top of it all, rounding out the '00s running style.
Air Jordan 1 Low Method of Make
Our latest Method of Make series takes the instantly recognisable AJ1 Low and infuses it with serious tech runner style. Luxurious leather pairs with textile panels and a kiltie on the upper to create a richly layered design. A metallic Nike Swoosh logo sits on top of it all, rounding out the '00s running style.
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
4.7 stars
Knezevic
Toppp💪💪💪💪 Fantastische Sneaker!! Super! Erstklassiges Material.
I like them but ...
trixmix
I like them but the kiltie on the right shoe always ends up on the side when playing golf due to rotation on the swing. I wish it could STAY PUT because the actual shoe looks great and feels great.
Unique.
BernieD397273787
In love with this pair. It’s unique and the design is pleasing to the eyes. I normally wear a size 9 for other Nike shoe products but I size down to women’s 8.5 when it comes to Jordans.
Air Jordan 1 Low Method of Make