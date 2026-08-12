Nike Air Force 1 Mid '07 Men's Shoe

Nike Air Force 1 Mid '07

129,99 €

LEGENDARY AF-1 STYLE.

The Air Force 1 Mid '07 is everything you know best: crisp overlays, bold accents and the perfect amount of flash to let you shine. The padded, mid-cut collar with classic hook-and-loop closure adds heritage b-ball comfort while perforations on the toe keep you cool.

Benefits For over 35 years it's been comfort and durability straight out of the box. From durably stitched overlays to pristine leather to an easy-to-break-in design, it's got you covered from city to suburb and everywhere in between.

Originally designed for performance hoops, the Nike Air cushioning delivers lasting comfort while the padded ankle and tongue add to the soft ride.

The crisp, easy-to-clean upper makes it perfect off-court attire while the mid-top design and cupsole finish underfoot nods to b-ball DNA. It's history, looks and comfort all wrapped into one.

Product Details Foam midsole

Variable-width lacing system

Hook-and-loop closure lets you customise styling and fit

Perforations on the toe

Non-marking rubber sole adds traction and durability

Colour Shown: Black/Black

Style: CW2289-001