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Nike Air Force 1 Low Retro Premium Men's Shoes - Summit White/Team Red/Metallic Silver/Summit White

Nike Air Force 1 Low Retro Premium

Men's shoes

139,99 €
Summit White/Team Red/Metallic Silver/Summit White
Wheat/Sail/Team Red/Wheat
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Comfortable, durable and timeless – it's number one for a reason. This Air Force 1 pairs its classic silhouette with premium leather and basket-weave textures for a fresh update on heritage style.


  • Colour Shown: Summit White/Team Red/Metallic Silver/Summit White
  • Style: IM5755-101

Nike Air Force 1 Low Retro Premium

139,99 €

Comfortable, durable and timeless – it's number one for a reason. This Air Force 1 pairs its classic silhouette with premium leather and basket-weave textures for a fresh update on heritage style.

Benefits

  • Nike Air unit provides lightweight cushioning.
  • A rubber outsole with classic pivot circles delivers traction and durability.

Product Details

  • Foam midsole
  • Rubber outsole
  • Colour Shown: Summit White/Team Red/Metallic Silver/Summit White
  • Style: IM5755-101

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

Reviews (6)

4.5 stars

  • Nice looking shoe with quality issues

    Mika125887876

    Badly done stitching on the collar part. Already returned a pair and received back a pair with same issues. 44 size

  • Increíbles.

    AlbanG473381224

    Muy confortables y elegantes. Normalmente no me gusta las playeras blancas pero estas son diferentes de diseño.

  • Sehr schön und edel

    MartinH262832253

    Ein sehr schöner Schuh. Gute Qualität und sehr edel . Für den Hochsommer vllt bisschen warm aber das sollte eigentlich klar sein . Würde ich immer wieder kaufen

Nike Air Force 1 Low Retro Premium Men's Shoes

Nike Air Force 1 Low Retro Premium

139,99 €

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