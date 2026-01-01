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Recycled Materials
Nike AeroSwift
Men's Dri-FIT ADV Printed Short-Sleeve Running Top
84,99 €
Klarna Available at checkout.
Designed for speed, this lightweight, race-ready top helps keep you dry all the way to the finishing line. The sweat-wicking knit fabric features a fresh print and has all-over perforations for an ultra-breathable feel.
- Colour Shown: Black/White
- Style: IM5365-010
Nike AeroSwift
84,99 €
Designed for speed, this lightweight, race-ready top helps keep you dry all the way to the finishing line. The sweat-wicking knit fabric features a fresh print and has all-over perforations for an ultra-breathable feel.
Benefits
- Nike Dri-FIT ADV technology combines moisture-wicking fabric with advanced engineering and features to help you stay dry and comfortable.
- The engineered knit fabric is lightweight and breathable.
- The bonded seams on the shoulder reduce bulk for a lighter feel.
Product details
- 100% polyester
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Black/White
- Style: IM5365-010
Size & Fit
- As seen on JC Stevenson, university athletics sprinter and jumper.
- Stevenson is 6'1" (185.5cm approx.) and wears size M.
- Standard fit: easy and traditional
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Nike AeroSwift
84,99 €
More Info
- As seen on JC Stevenson, university athletics sprinter and jumper.
- Stevenson is 6'1" (185.5cm approx.) and wears size M.