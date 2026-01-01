Recycled Materials
Nike AeroSwift
Men's Dri-FIT ADV 5cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Klarna Available at checkout.
This product is made from at least 75% recycled polyester fibres
Get in the zone and race. These lightweight woven shorts feature advanced sweat-wicking tech with breathability zones to help keep you cool and collected. Two brief pockets stash small essentials while the outer back zip pocket secures a phone from start to finish.
- Colour Shown: Black/Dark Smoke Grey/Bright Crimson
- Style: IR4445-010
Nike AeroSwift
Get in the zone and race. These lightweight woven shorts feature advanced sweat-wicking tech with breathability zones to help keep you cool and collected. Two brief pockets stash small essentials while the outer back zip pocket secures a phone from start to finish.
Benefits
- Nike Dri-FIT ADV technology combines moisture-wicking fabric with advanced engineering and features to help you stay dry and comfortable.
- Four-way stretch woven fabric is built to flex in all directions while hem vents offer optimal freedom in your stride.
- The Flyvent Waistband combines elastic and mesh for a breathable, snug feel.
- Brief liner offers support and coverage.
Product details
- Reflective design details
- Drawcord
- Body: 88% polyester/12% elastane. Elastic: 73% nylon/27% elastane. Lining: 89% polyester/11% elastane.
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Not intended for use as Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)
- Colour Shown: Black/Dark Smoke Grey/Bright Crimson
- Style: IR4445-010
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size M and is 5′10″ (178cm approx.)
- Standard fit: easy and traditional
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
How This Was Made
- The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
- In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.
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Nike AeroSwift