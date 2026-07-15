ACG Radical AirFlow Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Trail-Running Top

ACG Radical AirFlow

119,99 €

REVOLUTIONARY INNOVATION FOR ATHLETES IN MOTION.

Radical AirFlow is a wildly ambitious fabric centered on cranking up the A/C. Built to maximise the Radical AirFlow innovation, the short-sleeve, race-ready top is designed to allow more air to flow directly to your skin as you push pace. Worn and tested by elite ACG Trail -Running athletes, Radical AirFlow produced peak results. Your turn to feel the chill.

Radical Innovation

Radical AirFlow features an extremely breathable, open-hole construction to help channel more airflow directly to your skin for rapid sweat evaporation while you move.

Radical Construction

The soft, open-hole knit fabric throughout the garment feels smooth on your skin. Fold-over elastic trim offers reliable comfort and durability.

Radical Comfort

Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.