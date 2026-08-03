Nike ACG Pegasus Trail Older Kids' Running Shoes

amazing
heathers595868528
Love them, I got these for my daughter for school. She said they feel amazing on her feet. Wish these came in fodder sizes for her little brother and sister.
Klarna Available at checkout.
Twisting trails ahead, better bring your ACG game. Lightweight and breathable, this Pegasus 6 trail-running shoe is loaded with ReactX lite foam for a durable, bouncy ride. The all-terrain rubber outsole helps you help keep your pace regardless of the terrain.
Nike ACG Pegasus Trail
Twisting trails ahead, better bring your ACG game. Lightweight and breathable, this Pegasus 6 trail-running shoe is loaded with ReactX lite foam for a durable, bouncy ride. The all-terrain rubber outsole helps you help keep your pace regardless of the terrain.
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
5 stars
amazing
heathers595868528
Love them, I got these for my daughter for school. She said they feel amazing on her feet. Wish these came in fodder sizes for her little brother and sister.
Nike ACG Pegasus Trail
The ACG Pegasus Trail is ideal for kids who love to get outside. It's built to handle dirt trails, mixed terrain and everyday adventures with durability, responsive cushioning and trail-ready traction.
A ReactX foam midsole with increased stack height delivers durable, responsive cushioning and a stable feel underfoot. It helps kids stay comfortable on uneven terrain.
We added more ReactX foam to increase the cushioning compared to earlier versions. An updated outsole helps deliver optimal grip on wet, rugged trails and mixed surfaces.
A Nike Trail All-Terrain Compound (ATC) outsole is designed to deliver grip on wet trails and on uneven, rugged ground.
The ACG Pegasus Trail blends responsive cushioning with durable traction and all-day comfort to go wherever kids roam.
A pull loop on the heel helps kids easily slip the ACG Pegasus Trail on while traditional laces help create a secure fit.
Lightweight mesh on the upper allows air to circulate, helping feet breathe. We reinforced high-wear areas to help the shoe stand up to repeat adventures outdoors.
When cushioning starts to feel flat or the outsole tread shows clear wear, it's usually time for a fresh pair to help keep every step feeling comfortable and confident on the trail.