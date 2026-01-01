Recycled Materials
Nike ACG
Older Kids' Utility Gilet
Klarna Available at checkout.
Ready for adventure? Let the compass on your zip pull guide the way. Collect rocks in one of your many pockets and carry a water bladder in the big back pouch. When you're done wearing this gilet, it folds into its own pocket for easy storage. So what are you waiting for—go explore!
- Colour Shown: Grey Fog/College Grey/College Grey/Summit White
- Style: IF8294-097
Nike ACG
Ready for adventure? Let the compass on your zip pull guide the way. Collect rocks in one of your many pockets and carry a water bladder in the big back pouch. When you're done wearing this gilet, it folds into its own pocket for easy storage. So what are you waiting for—go explore!
Chart the Way
This two-way zip has something extra special—a compass on the top zip pull helps point you north.
Packable design
Want to shed a layer? This entire gilet fits inside its own pocket for easy storage. When packed away, the buckle and loop help you clip it to your pack for hands-free carrying.
Product details
- Hook-and-loop closure on pocket
- Zip pocket
- Embroidered ACG and Swoosh logos
- Body: 100% nylon Mesh: 100% polyester.
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Grey Fog/College Grey/College Grey/Summit White
- Style: IF8294-097
Size & Fit
- Male model is wearing size M and is 5'1" (155cm approx.)
- Female model is wearing size M and is 4'11" (150cm approx.)
- Loose fit: roomy and relaxed
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
How This Was Made
- The recycled nylon in Nike products begins as a variety of materials, including recycled carpet and used fish nets. The nylon is cleaned, sorted and converted into flakes before undergoing chemical or mechanical recycling processes to create new, recycled nylon yarns.
- Garments that use materials made from recycled nylon reduce carbon emissions by up to 50% compared to virgin nylon.
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Nike ACG