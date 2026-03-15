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Nike ACG 'Magic Hour' Men's Dri-FIT Trail Hoodie - Fir/Volt Ice/Summit White

Nike ACG 'Magic Hour'

Men's Dri-FIT Trail Hoodie

79,99 €
Select SizeSize Guide

Klarna Available at checkout.

You might be warm enough on your run, but what about to and from the trailhead? This hoodie has a roomy fit so you can layer with ease. And the sweat-wicking fabric helps keep you feeling comfortable.


  • Colour Shown: Fir/Volt Ice/Summit White
  • Style: IO9667-323

Nike ACG 'Magic Hour'

79,99 €

You might be warm enough on your run, but what about to and from the trailhead? This hoodie has a roomy fit so you can layer with ease. And the sweat-wicking fabric helps keep you feeling comfortable.

Benefits

  • Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.
  • Lightweight brushed fleece feels soft and breathable.

Product Details

  • Body: 54% polyester/46% cotton. Hood lining: 100% cotton
  • Reflective Nike ACG and Nike Swoosh logos
  • Not intended for use as Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)
  • Kangaroo pocket
  • Ribbed hem and cuffs
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Fir/Volt Ice/Summit White
  • Style: IO9667-323

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size M and is 6′0″ (183cm approx.)
    • Loose fit: roomy and relaxed
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

Reviews (2)

4 stars

  • Not unisex :(

    Vortex

    I wish ACG could also make this hoodie in a women’s version. I love the royal pulse/hyper pink colorway and I ordered both the small and xs in hopes it would have unisex cut. Unfortunately as all men’s ACG clothes fit both long in the body and wide in the shoulders/ arms so I have to return it although I love the color. Let’s hope there is a women’s version of this hoodie coming out soon. It’s a pity most ACG clothes are designed for male bodies. Other than that this is a great hoodie. The fabric is more thin compared to the usual ACG therma fit hoodies and looks suitable for spring/summer

  • Very happy

    Sean134191704

    Sized up, for an oversized look but the top looks great

Nike ACG 'Magic Hour' Men's Dri-FIT Trail Hoodie

Nike ACG 'Magic Hour'

79,99 €

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