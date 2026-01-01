Nike ACG 'Lunar Ray' Men's Dri-FIT ADV Trail Running Tights

Nike ACG 'Lunar Ray'

109,99 €

The trails aren't going to run themselves. So tackle the terrain in these tights that have a snug fit to help reduce chafing. And four pockets (one with a zip and designed to fit most phones) give you easy storage. Plus, the breathable and quick-drying fabric helps you stay comfortable all the miles long.

Sweat-wicking tech

Nike Dri-FIT ADV levels up our sweat-wicking technology with advanced cooling and zones of breathability to help you stay dry and comfortable.

Streamlined Fit

An elastic waistband with drawstring lets you fine-tune your fit. And to keep a streamlined look all the way to the ankles, we added zips at the cuffs.

Stay Prepared

Four pockets in total—two mesh side pockets, one internal pocket on the brief, and one zip back pocket—fit your gels, salt tablets and phone.