ACG Lava Loops Men's Dri-FIT ADV 1/2-Length Trail-Running Tights

mapelbadger
First pair of real running tights, they felt great pockets fits my IPhone Pro Max.
Recycled Materials
Klarna Available at checkout.
This product is made from at least 75% recycled polyester fibres
The trails aren't going to run themselves. So tackle the terrain in these 1/2-length tights designed with a snug fit that helps reduce chafing. Plus, there's a plethora of pockets and a bungee system on the back that can hold the layers you discard as the day heats up.
ACG Lava Loops
The trails aren't going to run themselves. So tackle the terrain in these 1/2-length tights designed with a snug fit that helps reduce chafing. Plus, there's a plethora of pockets and a bungee system on the back that can hold the layers you discard as the day heats up.
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
4.3 stars
mapelbadger
First pair of real running tights, they felt great pockets fits my IPhone Pro Max.
Gym or run perfect shorts even better than last years trail short
lynsey13
One of the best shorts ever bought ideal legnth pocket are good size for phone and the loops on the back ideal if you need to lose a top layer as a woman I don’t particularly love the interior briefs but I’ll live it’s a men’s product women as we are aware carry less or must take a bag with us if you do functional fitness cross fit hyrox you need to consider these .
Too Short Compared to the Previous Lava Loops
Gerben069271ae3f4b481bb4c63829e7625cf8
I was disappointed to find that the new ACG Lava Loops are about 2 cm shorter than the previous Nike Trail Lava Loops. The older version had the perfect length for me, but the new one feels too short and doesn't provide the same coverage or comfort. The quality is still good, but the reduced length is a dealbreaker for my personal preference. I really hope Nike brings back the original fit.
ACG Lava Loops