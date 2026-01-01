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ACG Lava Flow Men's Therma-FIT ADV Jacket - College Grey/Black/Mean Green/Summit White

Recycled Materials

ACG Lava Flow

Men's Therma-FIT ADV Jacket

259,99 €
Select SizeSize Guide

Klarna Available at checkout.

This product is made with at least 75% recycled fibres

Here's this jacket in a nutshell: Heat-regulating, water-repellent and lightweight. To put it to the test, we took it on a canoeing trip through Big Bend National Park in West Texas. Cold desert nights? Handled. And when you don't need insulated warmth, fold it into the internal pocket for safekeeping.


  • Colour Shown: College Grey/Black/Mean Green/Summit White
  • Style: II0917-009

ACG Lava Flow

259,99 €

Here's this jacket in a nutshell: Heat-regulating, water-repellent and lightweight. To put it to the test, we took it on a canoeing trip through Big Bend National Park in West Texas. Cold desert nights? Handled. And when you don't need insulated warmth, fold it into the internal pocket for safekeeping.

Product Details

  • Embroidered Nike ACG and Nike Swoosh logos
  • Two-way water-repellent zip with garage
  • Water-repellent zipped hand pocket(s)
  • Body: 100% nylon Lining/fill: 100% polyester.
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: College Grey/Black/Mean Green/Summit White
  • Style: II0917-009

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size M and is 5′11″ (180cm approx.)
    • Loose fit: roomy and relaxed
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

How This Was Made

    • The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
    • In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.

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    ACG Lava Flow Men's Therma-FIT ADV Jacket

    ACG Lava Flow

    259,99 €

    Heat-regulating tech and a water-repellent finish help you face biting-cold temps.

    Designed for

    Everyday adventure

    Water protection

    Water-repellent

    Cold protection

    For cold conditions

    Wind protection

    Wind-resistant

    Weight

    Approx. 660g (men's medium)

    Tech Specs

    Technology

    Therma-FIT ADV

    Fill

    PrimaLoft® fill

    Sustainability

    This product is made from at least 75% recycled nylon fibres

    Features That Perform

    • Insulation that performs

      PrimaLoft® insulation uses Nike Therma-FIT ADV technology to create advanced heat-regulating fabric that helps keep you warm in cold-weather conditions.

    • Pack and go

      If the day warms up, stash this jacket away in the internal pocket and use the ACG carabiner to hook it to your pack.

    • Adjustable details

      A bungee system at the waist and an adjustable hood let you fine-tune your fit.

    Complete the look