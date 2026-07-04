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ACG Five Towers Zip-Off Trousers - Spruce Fog/Black Spruce/Sea Glass/Summit White

Recycled Materials

ACG Five Towers

Zip-Off Trousers

164,99 €
Select SizeSize Guide

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This product is excluded from site promotions and discounts.

Zip 'em off. Then zip 'em off again. That's right—three lengths to choose from. But that's not all: these trousers were created for the sun-drenched landscape of the Dolomite mountains. So we added sweat-wicking tech to help keep you comfortable.


  • Colour Shown: Spruce Fog/Black Spruce/Sea Glass/Summit White
  • Style: IF1022-304

ACG Five Towers

164,99 €

Trousers. Capris. Shorts. The convertible design unzips all three.

Zip 'em off. Then zip 'em off again. That's right—three lengths to choose from. But that's not all: these trousers were created for the sun-drenched landscape of the Dolomite mountains. So we added sweat-wicking tech to help keep you comfortable.

Product Details

  • 93% nylon/7% elastane
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Spruce Fog/Black Spruce/Sea Glass/Summit White
  • Style: IF1022-304

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size M and is 5′10″ (178cm approx.)
    • Loose fit: roomy and relaxed
    • Full length: falls below the ankle
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

How This Was Made

    • The recycled nylon in Nike products begins as a variety of materials, including recycled carpet and used fish nets. The nylon is cleaned, sorted and converted into flakes before undergoing chemical or mechanical recycling processes to create new, recycled nylon yarns.
    • Garments that use materials made from recycled nylon reduce carbon emissions by up to 50% compared to virgin nylon.

Reviews (3)

5 stars

  • MORE COLORS AND STYLES ASAP

    CharlieA686824158

    Need more colors, this is incredibly comfortable and versatile. Used it to go on hikes, bouldering, go for walks on hot and chilly days, nothing negative about them.

  • NEED MORE COLORS!

    carterc567063704

    Agreed with review above, stacked length fits me so good!! Need more colors and designs on this asap. Favorite piece of clothing at the moment.

  • One of my fav pieces

    saylor21

    MORE COLORS PLS!!! Favorite pants right now. Super versatile. Great purchase

ACG Five Towers Zip-Off Trousers

ACG Five Towers

164,99 €

Trousers weather? Shorts weather? Capris weather? Your call.

Designed For

Everyday Adventure

Protection

UV Coverage

Weight

Lightweight

Tech Specs

Technology

Dri-FIT

Sustainability

This product is made with at least 75% recycled nylon fibres

Features That Perform

  • Convertible Style

    Three lengths, two sets of zips, one decision: how long will your bottoms be today?

  • Considered Details

    Bungees at the hem for an easy silhouette switch-up. A tribiner for holding things hands-free. And a hint of floral on the belt. We thought about the details.

  • Sweat-Wicking Technology

    Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.

Complete the look

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