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ACG Dolomiti Women's Trousers - Sea Glass/Black Spruce/Black/Summit White

Recycled Materials

ACG Dolomiti

Women's Trousers

99,99 €
Sea Glass/Black Spruce/Black/Summit White
Cream II/Light Orewood Brown/Summit White
Select SizeSize Guide

Klarna Available at checkout.

This product is made from at least 75% recycled nylon fibres

To put these trousers to the test, we took them to the Dolomites in northeastern Italy. There, we trekked through the mountains and explored caves. The verdict? Water-repellent and UV-resistant tech made these trousers ideal for mountain hiking. The loose fit with bungees at the hem added the adjustability we needed for a comfortable feel.


  • Colour Shown: Sea Glass/Black Spruce/Black/Summit White
  • Style: IF0141-020

ACG Dolomiti

99,99 €

To put these trousers to the test, we took them to the Dolomites in northeastern Italy. There, we trekked through the mountains and explored caves. The verdict? Water-repellent and UV-resistant tech made these trousers ideal for mountain hiking. The loose fit with bungees at the hem added the adjustability we needed for a comfortable feel.

Product Details

  • 100% nylon
  • Loose fit
  • Embroidered Nike ACG and Nike Swoosh logos
  • Internal woven Dolomiti patch
  • This product provides UVA and UVB protection from the sun only in the areas covered by the garment. To protect exposed areas, the use of good-quality sun cream is recommended.
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Sea Glass/Black Spruce/Black/Summit White
  • Style: IF0141-020

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size S and is 5′9″ (175cm approx.)
    • Loose fit: roomy and relaxed
    • 7/8 length: falls to just above the ankle
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

How This Was Made

    • The recycled nylon in Nike products begins as a variety of materials, including recycled carpet and used fish nets. The nylon is cleaned, sorted and converted into flakes before undergoing chemical or mechanical recycling processes to create new, recycled nylon yarns.
    • Garments that use materials made from recycled nylon reduce carbon emissions by up to 50% compared to virgin nylon.

Reviews (5)

3.4 stars

  • Poor quality

    P21f36f7fdb294a409f6d7a138c04a5bb

    Popper on the back pocket broke before even wearing the trousers outside, I highly doubt these trousers can manage any substantial hiking trips or general wear and tear.

  • Good Hiking Pant

    nordiqueen

    [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Excellent fit. Love the baggy pockets and the way it cinches around the ankles. Purchased for hiking, lightweight and breathable material.

    Product received for free, or reviewed as part of a prize draw/giveaway or in exchange for a discount.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Stains from mud after first use

    CharlotteG45741406

    Love the fit and style. Worn once for a slightly muddy hike and are now stained even after washing! - not impressed at all.

ACG Dolomiti Women's Trousers

ACG Dolomiti

99,99 €

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