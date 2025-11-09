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Highly Rated
Nike Academy Team Football Duffel Bag (Medium, 60L) - Midnight Navy/Black/White

Nike Academy Team

Football Duffel Bag (Medium, 60L)

42,99 €
Just a few left. Order soon.
ONE SIZE

Klarna Available at checkout.

The Nike Academy Team Duffel Bag is a durable design built to keep you organised. Designated compartments provide space for your ball, boots and clothes—while multiple straps let you comfortably carry your gear when you're on the go.


  • Colour Shown: Midnight Navy/Black/White
  • Style: CU8090-410

Nike Academy Team

42,99 €

CONVENIENT STORAGE TO AND FROM THE PITCH.

The Nike Academy Team Duffel Bag is a durable design built to keep you organised. Designated compartments provide space for your ball, boots and clothes—while multiple straps let you comfortably carry your gear when you're on the go.

Benefits

  • Main compartment is spacious enough for your ball and more.
  • Zipped wet/dry compartment at the bottom helps keep things clean and organised.
  • Hand and shoulder straps let you carry your gear comfortably.
  • Small interior pocket and zip exterior pockets hold small valuables.

Product Details

  • 64cm L x 30cm W x 30cm H (approx.)
  • 60L
  • 100% polyester
  • Spot clean
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Midnight Navy/Black/White
  • Style: CU8090-410

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

Reviews (17)

4.3 stars

  • Mauvaise qualité insatisfait

    JordanJ243167783

    Mauvaise qualité, Tissu déchiré au bout de 2 utilisations.

  • Nike duffle bag

    Annaliisa wheeler

    It’s bigger than I thought, really good quality I love it. It fits all my football gear in it plus more, easy to handle and carry and I’m glad I brought it

  • LisaP702958956

    Please bring back the red one and also more coloured for women

Nike Academy Team Football Duffel Bag (Medium, 60L)

Nike Academy Team

42,99 €

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