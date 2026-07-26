Nike Academy+ Men's Dri-FIT Football Shorts

Shorts
AngelO338935233
I like them they are comfy and they have pockets which are great. I wore them for soccer and to go out so they can be used for both.
Recycled Materials
Klarna Available at checkout.
This product is made from 100% recycled polyester fibres
Own the field with these sweat-wicking football shorts. Built to feel smooth, lightweight and breathable, they feature mesh side panels to provide extra airflow.
Nike Academy+
Own the field with these sweat-wicking football shorts. Built to feel smooth, lightweight and breathable, they feature mesh side panels to provide extra airflow.
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
4 stars
Shorts
AngelO338935233
I like them they are comfy and they have pockets which are great. I wore them for soccer and to go out so they can be used for both.
Nike Academy+