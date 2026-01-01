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Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Light Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeved T-Shirt - Black/Black/Dark Smoke Grey

Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Light

Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve T-Shirt

69,99 €
Black/Black/Dark Smoke Grey
Cucumber Calm/Sail/Illusion Green
Light Orewood Brown/Sail/Light Iron Ore
Select SizeSize Guide

Klarna Available at checkout.

Earn your calm with Nike 24.7. Made for intentional recovery and everyday prep, this sweat-wicking T-shirt has a lightweight feel and a fluid drape thanks to our ImpossiblySoft Light fabric.


  • Colour Shown: Black/Black/Dark Smoke Grey
  • Style: IQ8273-010

Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Light

69,99 €

Earn your calm with Nike 24.7. Made for intentional recovery and everyday prep, this sweat-wicking T-shirt has a lightweight feel and a fluid drape thanks to our ImpossiblySoft Light fabric.

Benefits

  • Nike 24.7 is designed to support you before and after your workout, with performance-inspired essentials that let you own every moment.
  • Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.
  • Made from an airy jersey knit, our ImpossiblySoft Light fabric offers refined softness with a fluid drape.

Product details

  • Signature locker loop
  • 79% modal/21% polyester
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Black/Black/Dark Smoke Grey
  • Style: IQ8273-010

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size M and is 6′1″ (185cm approx.)
    • Big & Tall model is wearing size 3XL and is 6'5" (196cm approx.)
    • Standard fit: easy and traditional
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Light Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeved T-Shirt

    Nike 24.7 ImpossiblySoft Light

    69,99 €

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