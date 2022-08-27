Skip to main content
      Perfect for your daily run or the big race. The Nike 10K Shorts are made from lightweight, sweat-wicking fabric to keep you dry. A drop-in pocket at the front provides small-item storage.

      • Colour Shown: Black/Black/Black/Wolf Grey
      • Style: 895863-010

      Size & Fit

      • Model is wearing size XS and is 5'9" (175cm approx.)
      • Standard fit has a relaxed, easy feel
      • Inseam length: 3.5" (9cm approx.) (Size S)

      Reviews (132)

      4.7 Stars

      • Run free

        KJ1972 - 27 Aug 2022

        Love them. I’m not a fan of running shorts with bike pants hills in… so these are just the best… no hindrance to your stride when hitting paces… almost like they aren’t there at all…. Perfect in my world.

      • nike short

        queenie ajm - 07 Aug 2022

        comfortable and true to size . material has a nice feel .

      • Good value for money

        G Atkinson - 05 Aug 2022

        Good quality comfortable shorts as I’ve come to expect from Nike