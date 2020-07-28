Trained Podcast: Arianna Huffington

Sleep

Podcast: Why You Need to Care About Self-Care

Hosted by Ryan Flaherty with guest, media legend Arianna Huffington.

Greatness isn't born, it's trained. With that in mind, Nike's 'Trained' podcast series explores the cutting-edge of holistic fitness to help make you a better trainer and athlete. Tune in to discover the latest innovations, insights and trends from industry experts in the training world.

In this episode, Arianna Huffington and Ryan take a look at why so many of the world's most successful people pride themselves on being busy and physically run down, and why Arianna isn't on board. Join them as they discuss the urgent need to redefine how society measures success and the micro-steps we can take to get there.

"We have one life, and our life should not just be about getting things done. It should also be about bringing joy and fulfilment and happiness into our lives and our relationships. If we don't do that, I don't think we're really succeeding".

Arianna Huffington

