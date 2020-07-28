Get the Kids Moving and Work Out as a Family

Get the family fired up and ready to move with these tips to make it fun.

Families, assemble! We've got the workout to keep you all entertained, fit and strong. With different speeds to keep your heart pumping and your body moving, you and the kids will be happily exhausted once you reach the finishing line.



There's nothing more important than keeping the whole family active. We're often immersed in our studies or work, but getting active together is a fun way to bond as a family. So assemble your crew and head to your activation stations. It could be your garden or your living room rug. Whatever it is, get ready, as you and the family are about to get sweaty.