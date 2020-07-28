Teaching Kids to Contribute

Kids Call the Shots

One of the first things you can do is let the kids know that their opinion is essential. Chaima says, "At the Barça Foundation all of the boys and girls have a place they can talk and play. So let them lead and suggest games and challenges".



Through contributing regularly, kids learn to take initiative. "It's important kids feel in charge of their own choices", says Chaima. If the kids are shy or reluctant to spend time thinking about what to do then give out roles and responsibilities so everyone feels like they have a part to play. Chaima believes it's important that kids, "feel like they're part of the whole process. This will make them feel safer and boost their self-esteem".