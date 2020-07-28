3 Lunges to Build Strong Legs

Train your body to run faster and move with more strength and stability.

Strong legs are the engines that power you through all kinds of movements and workouts. We'll take you through a series of three lunges from Nike Master Trainer Kirsty Godso that will help you hit new training goals.



If you want strong legs capable of powering you through runs, lifts and recreational sports, we have two words for you: forward lunges. The fundamental bodyweight exercise strengthens your core, glutes, quads, hamstrings, calves and the tiny muscles around your knees and ankles, all while correcting imbalances. That means that over time, you won't just upgrade your ability to handle heavier loads, you'll also boost your balance and stability, which benefits all kinds of movement.



Change the direction, speed or explosiveness of the forward lunge and you fire additional muscles, tap into cardio benefits and prime your legs for serious power that'll transfer to any sport.



Not sure how to branch out? No sweat. These variations on the lower-body staple from Nike Master Trainer Kirsty Godso will train your body in fresh new ways.