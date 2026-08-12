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Women's White Hoodies & Sweatshirts

(12)
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Windrunner
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Windrunner Women's Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Windrunner
Women's Full-Zip Hoodie
CHF 135
A'ja Wilson
A'ja Wilson Women's Basketball Hoodie
A'ja Wilson
Women's Basketball Hoodie
CHF 99.95
Nike Fairway Fresh
Nike Fairway Fresh Women's Dri-FIT Fleece Golf Top
Nike Fairway Fresh
Women's Dri-FIT Fleece Golf Top
CHF 80
WNBA Legends
WNBA Legends Nike Basketball Jersey Fleece Pullover Hoodie
WNBA Legends
Nike Basketball Jersey Fleece Pullover Hoodie
CHF 105
Nike Pre-Game Fleece
Nike Pre-Game Fleece Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
Nike Pre-Game Fleece
Women's Oversized Pullover Hoodie
CHF 125
Nike Phoenix Fleece
Nike Phoenix Fleece Women's Oversized Pullover Basketball Hoodie
Nike Phoenix Fleece
Women's Oversized Pullover Basketball Hoodie
CHF 115
NikeSKIMS Stretch Knit
NikeSKIMS Stretch Knit Women's Full-Zip Baby Hoodie
NikeSKIMS Stretch Knit
Women's Full-Zip Baby Hoodie
CHF 125
Jordan Flight Fleece
Jordan Flight Fleece Women's French Terry Short-Sleeve Hoodie
Jordan Flight Fleece
Women's French Terry Short-Sleeve Hoodie
CHF 105
Jordan Brooklyn
Jordan Brooklyn Women's Fleece Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
Jordan Brooklyn
Women's Fleece Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
CHF 70
Nike Pre-Game Fleece
Nike Pre-Game Fleece Women's Loose Polo
Nike Pre-Game Fleece
Women's Loose Polo
CHF 94.95
NikeCourt Collection
NikeCourt Collection Women's Crew-Neck Tennis Top
NikeCourt Collection
Women's Crew-Neck Tennis Top
29% off
Nike Sportswear Chill Terry
Nike Sportswear Chill Terry Women's Tank Top
Nike Sportswear Chill Terry
Women's Tank Top
28% off

Women's white sweatshirts and hoodies: premium materials meet pro technology

TTransition seamlessly between your work, workouts and beyond with a white hoodie for women from our edit. We use premium materials to help you feel your confident best. Think smooth weaves, super-soft cotton and cosy fleece made to lock in warmth without adding weight. Getting ready for a training session? Reach for a layer crafted with Nike Tech Fleece. This technology works to trap your natural body heat between the fibres, so you can stick to your workout regime when cold weather strikes. When the intensity rises, opt for women's white hoodies featuring Nike Dri-FIT technology. This acclaimed fabric moves sweat away from your skin and disperses it across the surface of the garment for faster evaporation. The result? You stay fresh and dry.


Whatever your style, we've got a white sweatshirt for women to suit you. Oversized tops give you plenty of room for layering over your training gear. Or, for a streamlined effect, pick a fitted style with a zip-up front that's easy to adjust. You'll find all-white styles as well as pieces with bold logos and contrasting detailing. Look out for the iconic Nike Swoosh across our range, bringing a premium finish to your outfit. Practical pockets on many of our women's white sweatshirts make it easy to keep essentials safe—and warm your hands at the same time.


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, choose a white hoodie for women with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.