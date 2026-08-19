Women's Low Top Shoes

(545)
Nike Initiator
Nike Initiator Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Initiator
Women's Shoes
CHF 99.95
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike P-6000
Women's Shoes
CHF 135
Nike Initiator
Nike Initiator Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Initiator
Women's Shoes
CHF 99.95
Nike Mind 001
Nike Mind 001 Women's Pregame Mules
Sold Out
Nike Mind 001
Women's Pregame Mules
CHF 105
Nike Metcon 10
Nike Metcon 10 Men's Workout Shoes
+1
Nike Metcon 10
Men's Workout Shoes
CHF 160
Nike Air Force 1 '07 EasyOn
Nike Air Force 1 '07 EasyOn Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 '07 EasyOn
Women's Shoes
CHF 135
Nike Air Max Ishod
Nike Air Max Ishod Skate Shoes
Nike Air Max Ishod
Skate Shoes
CHF 125
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite Firm-Ground Football Boot
Bestseller
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite
Firm-Ground Football Boot
CHF 320
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite Soft-ground Football Boot
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite
Soft-ground Football Boot
CHF 330
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Elite
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Elite Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Bestseller
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Elite
Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
CHF 330
Nike Tiempo Ligera Pro
Nike Tiempo Ligera Pro Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Nike Tiempo Ligera Pro
Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
CHF 170
Nike Metcon 10
Nike Metcon 10 Women's Workout Shoes
Nike Metcon 10
Women's Workout Shoes
CHF 160
Nike Metcon 10 AMP
Nike Metcon 10 AMP Men's Training Shoes
Nike Metcon 10 AMP
Men's Training Shoes
CHF 170
Nike Vapor Pro 3 PRM
Nike Vapor Pro 3 PRM Women's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
Nike Vapor Pro 3 PRM
Women's Hard Court Tennis Shoes
CHF 160
Nike Pegasus 42
Nike Pegasus 42 Women's Road Running Shoes
+3
Recycled Materials
Nike Pegasus 42
Women's Road Running Shoes
CHF 160
Nike Court Vision Low Next Nature
Nike Court Vision Low Next Nature Women's Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Court Vision Low Next Nature
Women's Shoes
CHF 94.95
Nike Vomero Plus
Nike Vomero Plus Women's Road Running Shoes
+1
Nike Vomero Plus
Women's Road Running Shoes
CHF 210
Nike Tiempo Ligera Pro
Nike Tiempo Ligera Pro Soft-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Nike Tiempo Ligera Pro
Soft-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
CHF 185
Nike SB Chron 2
Nike SB Chron 2 Skate Shoe
Nike SB Chron 2
Skate Shoe
CHF 80
Jordan Grind
Jordan Grind Golf Shoes
Jordan Grind
Golf Shoes
CHF 185
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike P-6000
Women's Shoes
CHF 135
Nike SB Dunk Low Pro
Nike SB Dunk Low Pro Skate Shoes
Nike SB Dunk Low Pro
Skate Shoes
CHF 135
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Nike Air Max Moto 2K Women's Shoes
Nike Air Max Moto 2K
Women's Shoes
CHF 150
Nike Zoom Rival Multi
Nike Zoom Rival Multi Athletics Multi-Event Spikes
Nike Zoom Rival Multi
Athletics Multi-Event Spikes
CHF 99.95
Nike Kiger 10
Nike Kiger 10 Trail-Running Shoes
Nike Kiger 10
Trail-Running Shoes
CHF 185
Nike SB Janoski+ Slip
Nike SB Janoski+ Slip Skate Shoes
Nike SB Janoski+ Slip
Skate Shoes
CHF 99.95
Nike Mercurial Vapor 17 Club
Nike Mercurial Vapor 17 Club Turf Low-Top Football Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Mercurial Vapor 17 Club
Turf Low-Top Football Shoes
CHF 75
Nike Mercurial Vapor 17 Pro
Nike Mercurial Vapor 17 Pro Turf Low-Top Football Shoes
Nike Mercurial Vapor 17 Pro
Turf Low-Top Football Shoes
CHF 160
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Elite
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Elite Artificial-Grass Low-Top Football Boots
Bestseller
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Elite
Artificial-Grass Low-Top Football Boots
CHF 330
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Pro
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Pro Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Pro
Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
CHF 210
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro Turf Football Shoes
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro
Turf Football Shoes
CHF 160
Nike Tiempo Ligera Pro
Nike Tiempo Ligera Pro Turf Low-Top Football Shoes
Nike Tiempo Ligera Pro
Turf Low-Top Football Shoes
CHF 150
Nike Ava Edge
Nike Ava Edge Men's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Ava Edge
Men's Shoes
CHF 170
Nike Phantom 6 Low Academy
Nike Phantom 6 Low Academy Turf Football Shoes
Nike Phantom 6 Low Academy
Turf Football Shoes
CHF 105
Air Jordan 1 Low G
Air Jordan 1 Low G Golf Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low G
Golf Shoes
CHF 170
Nike Mercurial Vapor 17 Elite
Nike Mercurial Vapor 17 Elite Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Bestseller
Nike Mercurial Vapor 17 Elite
Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
CHF 310
Nike Mercurial Vapor 17 Pro
Nike Mercurial Vapor 17 Pro Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Bestseller
Nike Mercurial Vapor 17 Pro
Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
CHF 185
Nike ACG Ultrafly Trail
Nike ACG Ultrafly Trail Trail-Racing Shoes
Nike ACG Ultrafly Trail
Trail-Racing Shoes
CHF 290
Nike V5 RNR
Nike V5 RNR Women's shoes with reflective design accents
+2
Recycled Materials
Nike V5 RNR
Women's shoes with reflective design accents
CHF 105
Nike Air Max Plus
Nike Air Max Plus Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Max Plus
Women's Shoes
CHF 220
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro Turf Football Shoe
Recycled Materials
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro
Turf Football Shoe
CHF 160
Nike Calm
Nike Calm Men's Mules
Recycled Materials
Nike Calm
Men's Mules
CHF 80
Ja 3 'Animal Pack'
Ja 3 'Animal Pack' Basketball Shoes
Bestseller
Ja 3 'Animal Pack'
Basketball Shoes
CHF 155
Nike Air Force 1 Shadow
Nike Air Force 1 Shadow Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 Shadow
Women's Shoes
CHF 150
Nike Zoom Vomero 5
Nike Zoom Vomero 5 Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Zoom Vomero 5
Women's Shoes
CHF 185
Nike Phantom 6 Low Club
Nike Phantom 6 Low Club Turf Football Shoes
Nike Phantom 6 Low Club
Turf Football Shoes
CHF 75
Nike SB Dunk Low Pro
Nike SB Dunk Low Pro Skate Shoes
Nike SB Dunk Low Pro
Skate Shoes
CHF 135
Nike ACG Rufus
Nike ACG Rufus Men's Shoes
Nike ACG Rufus
Men's Shoes
CHF 125
Nike Kiger 10
Nike Kiger 10 Trail-Running Shoes
Nike Kiger 10
Trail-Running Shoes
CHF 185
Nike SB Janoski+ Slip
Nike SB Janoski+ Slip Skate Shoes
Nike SB Janoski+ Slip
Skate Shoes
CHF 99.95
Nike Mercurial Vapor 17 Club
Nike Mercurial Vapor 17 Club Turf Low-Top Football Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Mercurial Vapor 17 Club
Turf Low-Top Football Shoes
CHF 75
Nike Mercurial Vapor 17 Pro
Nike Mercurial Vapor 17 Pro Turf Low-Top Football Shoes
Nike Mercurial Vapor 17 Pro
Turf Low-Top Football Shoes
CHF 160
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Elite
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Elite Artificial-Grass Low-Top Football Boots
Bestseller
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Elite
Artificial-Grass Low-Top Football Boots
CHF 330
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Pro
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Pro Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Nike Mercurial Superfly 11 Pro
Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
CHF 210
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro Turf Football Shoes
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro
Turf Football Shoes
CHF 160
Nike Tiempo Ligera Pro
Nike Tiempo Ligera Pro Turf Low-Top Football Shoes
Nike Tiempo Ligera Pro
Turf Low-Top Football Shoes
CHF 150
Nike Ava Edge
Nike Ava Edge Men's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Ava Edge
Men's Shoes
CHF 170
Nike Phantom 6 Low Academy
Nike Phantom 6 Low Academy Turf Football Shoes
Nike Phantom 6 Low Academy
Turf Football Shoes
CHF 105
Air Jordan 1 Low G
Air Jordan 1 Low G Golf Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low G
Golf Shoes
CHF 170
Nike Mercurial Vapor 17 Elite
Nike Mercurial Vapor 17 Elite Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Bestseller
Nike Mercurial Vapor 17 Elite
Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
CHF 310
Nike Mercurial Vapor 17 Pro
Nike Mercurial Vapor 17 Pro Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Bestseller
Nike Mercurial Vapor 17 Pro
Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
CHF 185
Nike ACG Ultrafly Trail
Nike ACG Ultrafly Trail Trail-Racing Shoes
Nike ACG Ultrafly Trail
Trail-Racing Shoes
CHF 290
Nike V5 RNR
Nike V5 RNR Women's shoes with reflective design accents
+2
Recycled Materials
Nike V5 RNR
Women's shoes with reflective design accents
CHF 105
Nike Air Max Plus
Nike Air Max Plus Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Max Plus
Women's Shoes
CHF 220
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro Turf Football Shoe
Recycled Materials
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro
Turf Football Shoe
CHF 160
Nike Calm
Nike Calm Men's Mules
Recycled Materials
Nike Calm
Men's Mules
CHF 80
Ja 3 'Animal Pack'
Ja 3 'Animal Pack' Basketball Shoes
Bestseller
Ja 3 'Animal Pack'
Basketball Shoes
CHF 155
Nike Air Force 1 Shadow
Nike Air Force 1 Shadow Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Air Force 1 Shadow
Women's Shoes
CHF 150
Nike Zoom Vomero 5
Nike Zoom Vomero 5 Women's Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Zoom Vomero 5
Women's Shoes
CHF 185
Nike Phantom 6 Low Club
Nike Phantom 6 Low Club Turf Football Shoes
Nike Phantom 6 Low Club
Turf Football Shoes
CHF 75
Nike SB Dunk Low Pro
Nike SB Dunk Low Pro Skate Shoes
Nike SB Dunk Low Pro
Skate Shoes
CHF 135
Nike ACG Rufus
Nike ACG Rufus Men's Shoes
Nike ACG Rufus
Men's Shoes
CHF 125