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Women's Basketball Low Top Shoes

(47)
Nike Mind 001
Nike Mind 001 Women's Pregame Mules
Sold Out
Nike Mind 001
Women's Pregame Mules
CHF 105
Luka 77
Luka 77 Basketball Shoes
Just In
Luka 77
Basketball Shoes
CHF 115
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8 Men's Shoes
Nike Air Force 1 '07 LV8
Men's Shoes
CHF 150
Ja 3 'Animal Pack'
Ja 3 'Animal Pack' Basketball Shoes
Ja 3 'Animal Pack'
Basketball Shoes
CHF 155
Giannis Immortality 5
Giannis Immortality 5 Basketball Shoes
Just In
Giannis Immortality 5
Basketball Shoes
CHF 105
Jordan All Game
Jordan All Game Men's Basketball Shoes
Jordan All Game
Men's Basketball Shoes
CHF 94.95
Sabrina 4
Sabrina 4 Basketball Shoes
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Sabrina 4
Basketball Shoes
CHF 150
A'Two 'White Label LX'
A'Two 'White Label LX' A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
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A'Two 'White Label LX'
A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
CHF 185
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Desert Berry'
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Desert Berry' Basketball Shoes
Just In
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Desert Berry'
Basketball Shoes
CHF 125
Giannis Freak 8 LX
Giannis Freak 8 LX Basketball Shoes
Coming Soon
Giannis Freak 8 LX
Basketball Shoes
CHF 145
Book 2 'Tigers'
Book 2 'Tigers' Basketball Shoes
Just In
Book 2 'Tigers'
Basketball Shoes
CHF 185
Sabrina 4 By You
Sabrina 4 By You Custom Basketball Shoes
Customise
+5
Just In
Sabrina 4 By You
Custom Basketball Shoes
CHF 185
A'Two By You
A'Two By You A'ja Wilson Custom Basketball Shoes
Customise
+3
Just In
A'Two By You
A'ja Wilson Custom Basketball Shoes
CHF 195
Giannis Freak 8 'Buckitos'
Giannis Freak 8 'Buckitos' Basketball Shoes
Just In
Giannis Freak 8 'Buckitos'
Basketball Shoes
CHF 130
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Queen Phee'
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Queen Phee' Basketball Shoes
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Queen Phee'
Basketball Shoes
CHF 125
Kobe 9 Low Protro
Kobe 9 Low Protro Basketball Shoes
Kobe 9 Low Protro
Basketball Shoes
CHF 210
Luka 5
Luka 5 Basketball Shoes
Just In
Luka 5
Basketball Shoes
CHF 150
Kobe III Low Protro
Kobe III Low Protro Men's Basketball Shoes
Just In
Kobe III Low Protro
Men's Basketball Shoes
CHF 220
Kobe III Protro
Kobe III Protro Basketball Shoes
Available in SNKRS
Kobe III Protro
Basketball Shoes
CHF 220
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'Victor Wembanyama'
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'Victor Wembanyama' Basketball Shoes
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'Victor Wembanyama'
Basketball Shoes
CHF 230
Giannis Freak 7 'Snow Pack'
Giannis Freak 7 'Snow Pack' Basketball Shoes
Giannis Freak 7 'Snow Pack'
Basketball Shoes
CHF 145
Nike Air Force 1 LV8
Nike Air Force 1 LV8 Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Force 1 LV8
Older Kids' Shoes
CHF 125
Nike Air Force 1 LV8
Nike Air Force 1 LV8 Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Force 1 LV8
Older Kids' Shoes
CHF 115
Nike Force 1 Low
Nike Force 1 Low Younger Kids' Shoes
Nike Force 1 Low
Younger Kids' Shoes
CHF 94.95
Book 2 "WNBA 30th"
Book 2 "WNBA 30th" Basketball Shoes
Book 2 "WNBA 30th"
Basketball Shoes
CHF 185
A'Two 'Pinkies Up'
A'Two 'Pinkies Up' A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
A'Two 'Pinkies Up'
A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
CHF 160
Nike G.T. Cut Academy 2
Nike G.T. Cut Academy 2 Basketball Shoes
Nike G.T. Cut Academy 2
Basketball Shoes
CHF 115
Book 2 'Sunburst'
Book 2 'Sunburst' Basketball Shoes
Book 2 'Sunburst'
Basketball Shoes
CHF 170
Kobe IX Elite Low EM Protro
Kobe IX Elite Low EM Protro Basketball Shoes
Kobe IX Elite Low EM Protro
Basketball Shoes
CHF 210
Book 2 x McDonald's
Book 2 x McDonald's Basketball Shoes
Book 2 x McDonald's
Basketball Shoes
CHF 185
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Birds of Paradise'
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Birds of Paradise' Basketball Shoes
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Birds of Paradise'
Basketball Shoes
CHF 135
Book 2 'The Phoenix'
Book 2 'The Phoenix' Basketball Shoes
Book 2 'The Phoenix'
Basketball Shoes
CHF 170
A'Two 'WNBA 30th'
A'Two 'WNBA 30th' A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
A'Two 'WNBA 30th'
A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
CHF 170
Ja 3 By You
Ja 3 By You Custom Basketball Shoes
Customise
+1
Customise
Ja 3 By You
Custom Basketball Shoes
CHF 170
A'Two By A'ja Wilson
A'Two By A'ja Wilson A'ja Wilson Custom Basketball Shoes
Customise
Customise
A'Two By A'ja Wilson
A'ja Wilson Custom Basketball Shoes
CHF 195
Giannis Freak 7 'Light Aqua'
Giannis Freak 7 'Light Aqua' Basketball Shoes
Giannis Freak 7 'Light Aqua'
Basketball Shoes
29% off
Sabrina 3 'WNBA 30th'
Sabrina 3 'WNBA 30th' Basketball Shoes
Sabrina 3 'WNBA 30th'
Basketball Shoes
29% off
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'Rob Dillingham'
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'Rob Dillingham' Basketball Shoes
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'Rob Dillingham'
Basketball Shoes
29% off
'Sabrina 3 'Equity
'Sabrina 3 'Equity Basketball Shoes
'Sabrina 3 'Equity
Basketball Shoes
29% off
Book 2 'Spiridon'
Book 2 'Spiridon' Basketball Shoes
Book 2 'Spiridon'
Basketball Shoes
29% off
A'One 'Lem and Lime'
A'One 'Lem and Lime' A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
A'One 'Lem and Lime'
A'ja Wilson Basketball Shoes
29% off
Sabrina 3 "Gamer"
Sabrina 3 "Gamer" Basketball Shoes
Sabrina 3 "Gamer"
Basketball Shoes
29% off
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Bloodline'
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Bloodline' Basketball Shoes
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Bloodline'
Basketball Shoes
29% off
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'WNBA 30th'
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'WNBA 30th' Basketball Shoes
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'WNBA 30th'
Basketball Shoes
29% off
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Precious Medals'
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Precious Medals' Basketball Shoes
Jordan Heir Series 2 'Precious Medals'
Basketball Shoes
29% off
Nike G.T. Cut 4
Nike G.T. Cut 4 Basketball Shoes
Nike G.T. Cut 4
Basketball Shoes
29% off
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'Jordan Poole'
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'Jordan Poole' Basketball Shoes
Nike G.T. Cut 4 'Jordan Poole'
Basketball Shoes
29% off