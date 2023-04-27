Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      1. Clothing
        2. /
      2. Bottoms
        3. /
      3. Shorts
        4. /
      4. Dri-FIT

      Women's Dri-FIT Shorts

      Trousers & TightsShorts
      Gender 
      (1)
      Women
      On Sale 
      (0)
      Icon 
      (0)
      Fit 
      (0)
      More Sizes 
      (0)
      Length 
      (0)
      Rise 
      (0)
      Technology 
      (1)
      Dri-FIT
      Benefits 
      (0)
      Material 
      (0)
      Features 
      (0)
      Best For 
      (0)
      Lined 
      (0)
      Club Football Teams 
      (0)
      Countries 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (0)
      Sports 
      (0)
      Running
      Basketball
      Golf
      Brand 
      (0)
      Nike Bliss
      Nike Bliss Women's Dri-FIT Fitness High-Waisted 8cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Shorts
      Nike Bliss
      Women's Dri-FIT Fitness High-Waisted 8cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Shorts
      CHF 60
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's Dri-FIT Ultra High-Waisted 8cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Women's Dri-FIT Ultra High-Waisted 8cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Shorts
      CHF 45
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
      CHF 55
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Shorts
      CHF 55
      Nike 10K
      Nike 10K Women's 2-in-1 Running Shorts
      Nike 10K
      Women's 2-in-1 Running Shorts
      CHF 34.95
      Nike 10K
      Nike 10K Women's Running Shorts
      Nike 10K
      Women's Running Shorts
      CHF 29.95
      Nike Attack
      Nike Attack Women's Dri-FIT Fitness Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) Unlined Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Attack
      Women's Dri-FIT Fitness Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) Unlined Shorts
      CHF 33
      Nike Tempo Luxe
      Nike Tempo Luxe Women's 8cm (approx.) Running Shorts
      Nike Tempo Luxe
      Women's 8cm (approx.) Running Shorts
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Shorts
      CHF 45
      Nike Dri-FIT Swift
      Nike Dri-FIT Swift Women's Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Running Shorts with Pockets
      Nike Dri-FIT Swift
      Women's Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Running Shorts with Pockets
      CHF 80
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Women's Firm-Support Mid-Rise 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Go
      Women's Firm-Support Mid-Rise 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with Pockets
      CHF 80
      Nike Fast
      Nike Fast Women's 18cm (approx.) Mid-Rise Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Fast
      Women's 18cm (approx.) Mid-Rise Running Shorts
      Nike Tempo Luxe
      Nike Tempo Luxe Women's Running Shorts
      Nike Tempo Luxe
      Women's Running Shorts
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 8cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Women's Dri-FIT High-Waisted 8cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Shorts
      CHF 45
      Nike AeroSwift
      Nike AeroSwift Women's Running Shorts
      Nike AeroSwift
      Women's Running Shorts
      CHF 90
      Nike One Leak Protection: Period
      Nike One Leak Protection: Period Women's Mid-Rise 18cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One Leak Protection: Period
      Women's Mid-Rise 18cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
      CHF 75
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's Mid-Rise 18cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Women's Mid-Rise 18cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
      CHF 37
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Women's 8cm (approx.) Shorts
      Bestseller
      Nike Pro
      Women's 8cm (approx.) Shorts
      CHF 40
      Nike Dri-FIT Strike
      Nike Dri-FIT Strike Women's Football Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Strike
      Women's Football Shorts
      CHF 45
      Nike Fast Tempo
      Nike Fast Tempo Women's Dri-FIT Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Fast Tempo
      Women's Dri-FIT Running Shorts
      CHF 45
      Nike Eclipse
      Nike Eclipse Women's 2-in-1 Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Eclipse
      Women's 2-in-1 Running Shorts
      CHF 69.95
      NikeCourt Dri-FIT Advantage
      NikeCourt Dri-FIT Advantage Women's Tennis Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      NikeCourt Dri-FIT Advantage
      Women's Tennis Shorts
      CHF 80
      FFF
      FFF Women's Football Track Shorts
      FFF
      Women's Football Track Shorts
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT Women's Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) Graphic Training Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Women's Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) Graphic Training Shorts
      CHF 55
      Related Stories