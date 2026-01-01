Mind Game(82)

Nike Mind 001
Nike Mind 001 Men's Pregame Mules
Coming Soon
Nike Mind 001
Men's Pregame Mules
CHF 105
Nike Mind 001
Nike Mind 001 Women's Pregame Mules
Coming Soon
Nike Mind 001
Women's Pregame Mules
CHF 105
Nike Mind 002
Nike Mind 002 Men's Shoes
Coming Soon
Nike Mind 002
Men's Shoes
CHF 160
Nike Mind 002
Nike Mind 002 Women's Shoes
Coming Soon
Nike Mind 002
Women's Shoes
CHF 160
A MIND- ALTERING SHOE
A MIND- ALTERING SHOE
Activate your senses to enhance your pre-game routine with Nike Mind.
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Men's Dri-FIT Tight Short-Sleeve Fitness Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Men's Dri-FIT Tight Short-Sleeve Fitness Top
CHF 40
Nike Standard Issue
Nike Standard Issue Men's Therma-FIT Brushed Basketball Pullover Hoodie
Nike Standard Issue
Men's Therma-FIT Brushed Basketball Pullover Hoodie
CHF 94.95
Nike Standard Issue
Nike Standard Issue Men's Therma-FIT 35.6cm (approx.) Fleece Basketball Shorts
Nike Standard Issue
Men's Therma-FIT 35.6cm (approx.) Fleece Basketball Shorts
CHF 80
Nike Pro Octa
Nike Pro Octa Men's Therma-FIT ADV Jacket
Nike Pro Octa
Men's Therma-FIT ADV Jacket
CHF 170
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Men's Dri-FIT Mid Layer Training Hoodie
Nike Pro
Men's Dri-FIT Mid Layer Training Hoodie
CHF 85
Nike
Nike Gym Tote (28L)
Recycled Materials
Nike
Gym Tote (28L)
CHF 45
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Repel UV-Protection Running Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's Repel UV-Protection Running Jacket
CHF 130
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's High-Waisted Oversized Tracksuit Bottoms
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Women's High-Waisted Oversized Tracksuit Bottoms
28% off
JA
JA Men's Therma-FIT Pullover Basketball Hoodie
Just In
JA
Men's Therma-FIT Pullover Basketball Hoodie
CHF 105
JA
JA Men's Therma-FIT Basketball Trousers
Just In
JA
Men's Therma-FIT Basketball Trousers
CHF 105
Nike Everyday Crew
Nike Everyday Crew Basketball Socks (3 Pairs)
Nike Everyday Crew
Basketball Socks (3 Pairs)
CHF 27
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT Woven Running Trousers
Bestseller
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT Woven Running Trousers
CHF 99.95
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Men's Dri-FIT Fitness Mock-Neck Long-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Men's Dri-FIT Fitness Mock-Neck Long-Sleeve Top
CHF 45
Nike Unicorn
Nike Unicorn Dri-FIT ADV Cushioned Crew Socks (1 Pair)
Recycled Materials
Nike Unicorn
Dri-FIT ADV Cushioned Crew Socks (1 Pair)
CHF 25
Nike Running Midweight
Nike Running Midweight Crew Socks (1 Pair)
+1
Nike Running Midweight
Crew Socks (1 Pair)
CHF 15
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Men's Dri-FIT Tight Long-Sleeve Fitness Top
Bestseller
Nike Pro
Men's Dri-FIT Tight Long-Sleeve Fitness Top
CHF 45
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Therma-FIT Turtle-Neck Running Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's Therma-FIT Turtle-Neck Running Top
CHF 85
JA
JA Men's Dri-FIT Basketball Practice Shorts
Recycled Materials
JA
Men's Dri-FIT Basketball Practice Shorts
CHF 57
Nike Strike
Nike Strike Football Crew Socks
Recycled Materials
Nike Strike
Football Crew Socks
CHF 15
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT Knit Running Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT Knit Running Trousers
CHF 99.95
Paris Saint-Germain 2025/26 Stadium Fourth
Paris Saint-Germain 2025/26 Stadium Fourth Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Bestseller
Paris Saint-Germain 2025/26 Stadium Fourth
Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
CHF 115
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's Over-Oversized Pullover Hoodie
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Women's Over-Oversized Pullover Hoodie
CHF 75
Nike Dri-FIT ADV Fly
Nike Dri-FIT ADV Fly Unstructured AeroBill AeroAdapt Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike Dri-FIT ADV Fly
Unstructured AeroBill AeroAdapt Cap
CHF 45
Nike Strike
Nike Strike Men's Dri-FIT Football 1/2-Zip Drill Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Strike
Men's Dri-FIT Football 1/2-Zip Drill Top
CHF 70
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT Full-Zip Mid-Layer Running Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's Dri-FIT Full-Zip Mid-Layer Running Top
CHF 94.95
Nike Pro Training
Nike Pro Training Men's Dri-FIT Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Training
Men's Dri-FIT Trousers
CHF 94.95
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch Men's Dri-FIT UV Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Men's Dri-FIT UV Trousers
CHF 155
JA
JA Men's Dri-FIT Basketball Practice Jersey
Just In
JA
Men's Dri-FIT Basketball Practice Jersey
CHF 75
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT Woven Running Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT Woven Running Trousers
CHF 99.95
NikeCourt Slam
NikeCourt Slam Women's Dri-FIT Tennis Dress
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt Slam
Women's Dri-FIT Tennis Dress
CHF 155
NikeCourt Slam
NikeCourt Slam Women's Tank Top
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt Slam
Women's Tank Top
CHF 94.95
Nike Rival
Nike Rival Women's Ultrahigh-Support Padded Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Rival
Women's Ultrahigh-Support Padded Sports Bra
CHF 99.95
Nike Pro Training
Nike Pro Training Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Training
Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
CHF 45
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT 1/4-Zip Running Top
Bestseller
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT 1/4-Zip Running Top
CHF 75
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's High-Support Lightly Lined Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's High-Support Lightly Lined Sports Bra
CHF 75
Nike Pro Seamless
Nike Pro Seamless Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Tank Top
Nike Pro Seamless
Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Tank Top
CHF 45
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT UV 1/4-Zip Running Top
+1
Bestseller
Nike Swift
Women's Dri-FIT UV 1/4-Zip Running Top
CHF 75
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings with Pockets
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings with Pockets
CHF 99.95
NikeCourt Slam
NikeCourt Slam Men's Dri-FIT ADV Top
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt Slam
Men's Dri-FIT ADV Top
CHF 105
Nike Primary Fleece
Nike Primary Fleece Men's Dri-FIT UV Performance Joggers
Recycled Materials
Nike Primary Fleece
Men's Dri-FIT UV Performance Joggers
CHF 85
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Running Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Running Trousers
CHF 99.95
Nike Pro Warm
Nike Pro Warm Men's Tights
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Warm
Men's Tights
CHF 64.95
Nike Strike
Nike Strike Men's Dri-FIT Football Pants
Recycled Materials
Nike Strike
Men's Dri-FIT Football Pants
CHF 70
Nike Swoosh Medium-Support
Nike Swoosh Medium-Support Women's Padded Sports Bra
Just In
Nike Swoosh Medium-Support
Women's Padded Sports Bra
CHF 50
Paris Saint-Germain 2025/26 Stadium Fourth
Paris Saint-Germain 2025/26 Stadium Fourth Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Bestseller
Paris Saint-Germain 2025/26 Stadium Fourth
Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
CHF 115
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's Over-Oversized Pullover Hoodie
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Women's Over-Oversized Pullover Hoodie
CHF 75
Nike Dri-FIT ADV Fly
Nike Dri-FIT ADV Fly Unstructured AeroBill AeroAdapt Cap
Recycled Materials
Nike Dri-FIT ADV Fly
Unstructured AeroBill AeroAdapt Cap
CHF 45
Nike Strike
Nike Strike Men's Dri-FIT Football 1/2-Zip Drill Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Strike
Men's Dri-FIT Football 1/2-Zip Drill Top
CHF 70
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT Full-Zip Mid-Layer Running Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's Dri-FIT Full-Zip Mid-Layer Running Top
CHF 94.95
Nike Pro Training
Nike Pro Training Men's Dri-FIT Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Training
Men's Dri-FIT Trousers
CHF 94.95
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch Men's Dri-FIT UV Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike 24.7 PerfectStretch
Men's Dri-FIT UV Trousers
CHF 155
JA
JA Men's Dri-FIT Basketball Practice Jersey
Just In
JA
Men's Dri-FIT Basketball Practice Jersey
CHF 75
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT Woven Running Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT Woven Running Trousers
CHF 99.95
NikeCourt Slam
NikeCourt Slam Women's Dri-FIT Tennis Dress
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt Slam
Women's Dri-FIT Tennis Dress
CHF 155
NikeCourt Slam
NikeCourt Slam Women's Tank Top
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt Slam
Women's Tank Top
CHF 94.95
Nike Rival
Nike Rival Women's Ultrahigh-Support Padded Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Rival
Women's Ultrahigh-Support Padded Sports Bra
CHF 99.95
Nike Pro Training
Nike Pro Training Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Training
Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
CHF 45
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT 1/4-Zip Running Top
Bestseller
Nike Stride
Men's Dri-FIT 1/4-Zip Running Top
CHF 75
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's High-Support Lightly Lined Sports Bra
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's High-Support Lightly Lined Sports Bra
CHF 75
Nike Pro Seamless
Nike Pro Seamless Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Tank Top
Nike Pro Seamless
Women's Dri-FIT Cropped Tank Top
CHF 45
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT UV 1/4-Zip Running Top
+1
Bestseller
Nike Swift
Women's Dri-FIT UV 1/4-Zip Running Top
CHF 75
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings with Pockets
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Running Leggings with Pockets
CHF 99.95
NikeCourt Slam
NikeCourt Slam Men's Dri-FIT ADV Top
Recycled Materials
NikeCourt Slam
Men's Dri-FIT ADV Top
CHF 105
Nike Primary Fleece
Nike Primary Fleece Men's Dri-FIT UV Performance Joggers
Recycled Materials
Nike Primary Fleece
Men's Dri-FIT UV Performance Joggers
CHF 85
Nike Swift
Nike Swift Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Running Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Swift
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise Running Trousers
CHF 99.95
Nike Pro Warm
Nike Pro Warm Men's Tights
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Warm
Men's Tights
CHF 64.95
Nike Strike
Nike Strike Men's Dri-FIT Football Pants
Recycled Materials
Nike Strike
Men's Dri-FIT Football Pants
CHF 70
Nike Swoosh Medium-Support
Nike Swoosh Medium-Support Women's Padded Sports Bra
Just In
Nike Swoosh Medium-Support
Women's Padded Sports Bra
CHF 50